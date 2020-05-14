In this combination image of file photos, from top left, shows an undated photo of Joan and Ed Porco in Orient, N.Y., provided by Julia Chachere; an April 8, 2020, photo of Bill Chambers when he was a young solider in the Canadian Army; an undated photo of Hannelore Fischer as a child after arriving in Portugal, provided by José Miguel Cruz da Costa; an undated photo of Sgt. Lenard Wells, a member of the League of Martin in Wisconsin, provided by Carl Hoyt/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel; from bottom left, an undated photo of Laneeka Barksdale, provided by the Barksdale family; a mid-1980s photo of then student Dr. Amged El-Hawrani in north London, who died March 28 at Glenfield Hospital in Leicester, Britain; an early 2020 photo of Rafaela de Jesus Silva in Troncoso, Brazil, who gave birth on March 25, 2020, and died a week later from coronavirus complications, provided by her boyfriend Erisvaldo Lopes Dos Santos; and an undated photo of Enrico Giacomoni provided by the Giacomoni family. (Various sources via AP, File)