FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 25, 2016 photo, men inspect a house destroyed by a Saudi-led airstrike in Sanaa, Yemen. The missile fired by the Saudi-led coalition killed a judge and his entire family in the Nahda neighborhood, security officials said. The judge was a known Houthi supporter. On Wednesday, April 8, 2020, the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen announced that its forces would begin a cease-fire starting at midnight, in what could pave the way for the first direct peace talks between the two sides that have been at war for more than five years. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed)