Twins' Garver, Cruz win Silver Slugger awards
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins catcher Mitch Garver and designated hitter Nelson Cruz were announced as winners of American League Silver Slugger awards on Thursday, Nov. 7.
The 28-year-old Garver enjoyed a breakout year in which he established a club record for home runs by a catcher (30) while only playing in 93 games. He finished the season with .273 batting average, 31 home runs and 67 runs batted in.
Cruz, 39, was signed as a free agent in the offseason to anchor a young Twins lineup and responded by having his fourth season reaching 40-plus home runs and 100-plus RBI. His 2019 season included an on-base plus slugging percentage of 1.031 to go with 41 home runs and 108 RBI. Minnesota recently exercised its $12 million option for Cruz to return in 2020.
Brown fires off profanity-filled tweet at NFL
Antonio Brown let loose with a profanity-filled tweet aimed at the NFL on Thursday, one week before he is scheduled to meet with the league to discuss the investigation into allegations of sexual assault and rape made against the wide receiver in a civil suit earlier this year.
"My understanding is Brown is eager to present his side & that there r teams still interested in signing him pending the resolution of the league's investigation," ESPN reporter Josina Anderson tweeted on Thursday morning.
Hours later, Brown took to social media to vent his frustration with the league.
Brown, 31, initially tweeted on Sept. 22 that he "will not be playing in the NFL anymore."
That tweet came two days after the New England Patriots released him.
Kent State's Bennett believed to be first person with autism to score in D-I
When Kent State true freshman Kalin Bennett hit a jumper with 2:30 to play Wednesday night, he did more than score the first points of his collegiate career. Bennett is believed to be the first person diagnosed with autism to score in a Division I basketball game.
Bennett's basket gave the Golden Flashes a 91-54 lead over Division III Hiram College in a game Kent State would win 97-58 in Kent, Ohio.
Bennett had already made history when he entered the game, as there are no other known instances of a person diagnosed with autism to play in a Division I game.
Bennett made headlines last November when he signed his scholarship while at Little Rock (Ark.) Christian Academy. According to his mother, Sonya, doctors originally told her that Bennett would need a specialized facility.
Reid Ryan, Nolan Ryan out of key positions with Astros
The Houston Astros shook up the front office on Thursday, removing Reid Ryan as team president of business operations and installing the owner's son in the role.
Later in the day, Hall of Fame member Nolan Ryan — Reid's father — said he was vacating his position as executive adviser to the team.
The younger Ryan, who assumed the team president job in May 2013, instead was given the title of executive adviser, business relations. Taking his spot will be Jared Crane, the son of Astros owner Jim Crane, the team said.
But Nolan Ryan, who sat behind home plate at Minute Maid Park during every game of the Astros' postseason run, won't remain.
"I will not be back with the club and will leave it at that," Ryan, who pitched for the Astros from 1980-88, wrote in a text message to Mark Berman, sports director of the Fox affiliate in Houston
