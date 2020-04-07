FILE — In this Feb. 3, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Rams Michael Brockers is shown in action against the New England Patriots during NFL Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta. Brockers is re-signing with the Los Angeles Rams after his free agent deal with the Ravens fell through, apparently because Baltimore’s team doctors couldn’t examine him properly due to the coronavirus pandemic. Brockers’ representatives at Team Sports Agency confirmed the surprising reversal Friday, March 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)