In this photo taken Thursday, April 23, 2020, ballet student Eugene Ochieng, 12, poses for a portrait in the Kibera slum, or informal settlement, of Nairobi, Kenya. The coronavirus pandemic is forcing children to stay home and learn remotely but in the depths of Kenya's slums, 12-year-old ballet student Eugene Ochieng faces huge obstacles to remote learning: no computer, no internet access and very little space to practice. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)