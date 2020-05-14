In this Thursday, May 7, 2020 photo, Azandria Torbert, stands in line for graduation information at Chattahoochee County High School after the school district called an early end to the school year, in Cusseta, Ga. The small district in rural Georgia is among many around the U.S. that have pulled the plug on distance learning, all citing familiar reasons. It's too stressful, the lack of devices and internet access is too much to overcome, and what students get from it just isn't worth the struggle. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)