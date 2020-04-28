FILE — In this April 21, 2020, file photo, people protest what they say is a lack of personal protective equipment for employees as they close down the drive-thru at a McDonald’s restaurant in Oakland, Calif. Across the country, the new, unexpected front-line workers of the pandemic — from grocery store and fast food workers to Instacart shoppers and Uber drivers — are taking action to protect themselves. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)