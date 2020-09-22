FILE - In this June 30, 2020, file photo the U.S. Supreme Court is seen in Washington. President Donald Trump didn't have to look very far for one of the contenders on his short list to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court: he's been considering one of his own lawyers. Kate Comerford Todd is a deputy White House counsel, helping navigate Trump's White House through a thicket of legal issues. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)