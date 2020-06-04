Senior Pastor Danny Carroll, of Water of Life Community Church in Fontana, Calif., middle, with other church elders and pastors, addresses the killing George Floyd after a service at the Water of Life Community Church in Fontana, Calif., on Sunday, May 31, 2020. American religious leaders across faiths are grappling with the heavy burden of helping to heal two active traumas: rising civil unrest driven by the police killing of George Floyd and the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)