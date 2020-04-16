FILE — In this July 30, 2019, file photo, the social media application, Facebook is displayed on Apple’s App Store in Chicago, Ill. The social media company said Thursday, April 16, 2020, it is now going to let users know if they liked, reacted or commented on posts with harmful misinformation about the coronavirus that moderators later removed. Facebook says it will also direct people who engaged with those posts to information about virus myths debunked by the World Health Organization. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky, File)