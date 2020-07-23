FILE - Robin Sotomayor, 5, wears a supergirl face mask as she gets her hair done by Haylee Cummins at Rockabetty's Hair Parlor, in Yuba City, Calif., Monday, May 4, 2020. According to a new poll, Americans overwhelmingly are in favor of requiring people to wear masks around other people outside their homes, reflecting fresh alarm over spiking infection rates. The poll also shows increasing disapproval of the federal government's response to the pandemic. California is among the states seeing the greatest surge in cases now. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)