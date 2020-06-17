In this Tuesday, June 16, 2020, photo, a pedestrian walks past the headquarters for United Way of King County, in downtown Seattle. A recession is expected to curtail Americans’ generosity following a record year for charitable donations. But the recent wave of money dedicated to fighting the coronavirus and racial inequality in the U.S. is offering a beacon of hope for nonprofits in 2020. United Way, a nonprofit that relies heavily on middle-class donors, said it has raised $900 million worldwide since mid-March. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)