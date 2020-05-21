Healthcare workers at New Orleans East Hospital wave handkerchiefs and dance to a jazz serenade, as a tribute for their care for COVID-19 patients, by the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra, outside the hospital in New Orleans, Friday, May 15, 2020. A New York woman collaborated with the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra to put on what she calls a stimulus serenade to give moral support to front-line hospital workers and COVID-19 patients in New Orleans (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)