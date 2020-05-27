Artist Jorge Rodriguez-Gerada works on a 20,000 square foot mural of a healthcare worker near the Queens Museum, back left, and the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, back center, in the Queens borough of New York, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The mural is to honor those who lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic, especially minority healthcare workers. The portrait was inspired by Dr. Ydelfonso Decoo, an immigrant doctor who died from coronavirus complications while serving hard-hit communities of color. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)