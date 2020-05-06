FILE - In this Monday, April 27, 2020, file photo, provided by Vince Warburton, passengers get off an American Airlines flight after they landed at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles. Social media has been bursting with photos of crowded planes amid the pandemic. That raises the question of how it's even possible when air travel is down more than 90% from a year ago. In some cases, airlines are creating the crowds by canceling other flights and packing passengers onto fewer planes. (Vince Warburton via AP)