A person walks by the water during the coronavirus outbreak, Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Jones Beach in Wantagh, New York. As pandemic lockdowns ease across the United States, millions of Americans are set to take tentative steps outdoors to celebrate Memorial Day, the traditional start of summer. But public health officials are concerned that if people congregate in crowds or engage in other risky behaviors, the long weekend could cause the coronavirus to come roaring back. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)