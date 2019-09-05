In this Sunday, Sept. 1 file photo, law enforcement officials process the crime scene from Saturday's shooting which ended with the shooter, Seth Ator, being shot dead by police in a stolen mail van, right, in Odessa, Texas. Within minutes of media outlets identifying the gunman who killed seven people in West Texas, a Twitter account was spreading false information linking the shooter to Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke. The speed of the misinformation again illustrates the eagerness of some to baselessly blame mass shootings on particular political ideologies. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)