Last year, local elementary orchestra students, alongside some high schoolers, participated in the first district-wide Orchestra Festival.
The event was so successful and fun for students, parents and faculty that music and orchestra teachers Sandra Justice, Jennifer Bellefeuille and Lisa Revier decided to once again bring back the festival to showcase the talent, dedication and perseverance of the Owatonna School District’s orchestra students.
About 147 students from the elementary schools and more than 40 high school orchestra students will be coming together Sunday, March 12, at the Owatonna High School gymnasium to perform for the community.
“Last year we were all happy with the concert and this year we have a better idea of what we’re doing in terms of setting up, expectations and all of the logistical things,” Justice said. “For some students this is their first or second performance, and we’re all getting excited.”
The goal of the three orchestra directors involved is to give the elementary students inspiration and show them what they could accomplish if they stick with their instruments by practicing and continuing to learn the art of music, potentially benefiting them in their academic future and beyond.
“I think one thing that’s really powerful for the young students is when they’re at home practicing their part or rehearsing with just a couple of other people they don’t get the big picture of the music as a whole,” Justice said. “So when they come together and all of a sudden hear what the full group sounds like, it kind of gives them ownership over their part and allows them to really understand this is a team.”
Students and families alike see the impact of teamwork in sports from dancing to football. The directors agree that musicians are their own brand of athlete, and listening to a small group versus an ensemble of 170 different string players changes the perception for them.
“I think it’s really powerful for the students, but also their families,” Bellefeuille said. “For a lot of the fourth grade parents, this will also be their first time hearing what their student can do in a big ensemble.”
Revier said she hopes, if nothing else, concert experiences like this brings excitement to the students to continue playing and find a joy in playing as a group.
With the Music Boosters of Owatonna annual Pancake Breakfast being the morning of the concert, Justice hopes the community will attend the breakfast to support the organization and then head over to the high school to see the talent Owatonna has to offer.
“Going forward we hope to make this concert an annual event,” Justice said. “Because of budget cuts and the pandemic, some of the kids got shorted on concert experiences, so we decided to have this as a creative solution and to have that opportunity to perform.”
The elementary students will be playing four different pieces, and the 30 minute program will conclude with the High School Symphony Orchestra playing a piece from their upcoming concert event on March 16.
The concert is free to the public and all three directors are encouraging the whole community to come and enjoy the music.