Good food, good company and good music are just a few of the things you can expect to be served next month.


Music Boosters Pancake Breakfast

Owatonna High School Orchestra students play a selection of songs during the 2022 annual Music Boosters of Owatonna Pancake Breakfast. The annual event will be held at the VFW in Owatonna again on March 12. (Photo courtesy of Jesse Hess)
Music Boosters Pancake Breakfast

For the last several years, community members flock to the Owatonna VFW for breakfast to support Music Boosters of Owatonna. The annual breakfast is returning to raise money to support music programs in the school district. (Photo courtesy of Jesse Hess)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments