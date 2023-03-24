In just one year of working for the city, Sean Murphy has already been made the head of his department.
Murphy was first hired as the assistant city engineer on March 2, 2022. As of two weeks ago, he's the new Owatonna Public Works director and city engineer.
"There's been a lot of relying on other department heads and city administration," laughed Murphy, regarding the steep learning curve that came with his quick rise in the department. "Everything at the city is very team-oriented in terms of picking things up and helping out. In cases where I haven't had the time or the history, others have really helped."
Murphy first became the interim city engineer in September after his predecessor was put on administrative leave following criminal charges. The job was officially vacant earlier this year.
According to the city, Murphy went through two rounds of interviews in February and March alongside other candidates, conducted by a panel of representatives from the City Council, city leadership and community public employer engineers.
"Sean's education, experience and background make him an excellent fit for the city of Owatonna," said City Administrator Kris Busse. "We are fortunate to have an individual like Sean to lead our public works department."
For Murphy, an Owatonna native and 2005 OHS graduate, he said it's exciting to be in a position where he feels he can help make a positive impact on the community he both grew up in and returned to.
"I've always loved Owatonna and knew that I wanted to come back," Murphy said, noting that he and his wife, Stephanie, also originally of Owatonna, spent a few years in Upstate New York following high school graduation. The couple eventually meandered their way back to Minnesota, where Murphy spent a number of years working for a private site development company.
"I had kind of come to a fork in the road of my career with the private company which was a lot of hours and a lot of traveling," Murphy said. "We were started a family, so I wanted something more regular with limited travel."
At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Murphy securing a project management job with the Minnesota Department of Transportation District 6, officing out of Rochester. Technically, though, the pandemic had him working from home in Owatonna, avoiding the 40-minute commute for roughly 18 months.
"This seemed like a good way to get into municipal engineering and government work and seeing some more regularity to my schedule," Murphy said. "With municipal engineering, you get to see the people you're impacting everyday. Even though District 6 covers 11 counties, it still felt like the impact was more direct."
Unsure of when he would have to start reporting to the office in Rochester again, Murphy said when the assistant engineer position opened in Owatonna he jumped at the opportunity and applied.
"I wanted to work for the city I live in, and while my history in government work has been limited, especially with the type of engagement it entails, I have a thirst for knowledge and gaining experience," Murphy said. "I think it's best to go into things understanding you don't know everything, and one of the most fun parts about this job is learning the different ways and aspects the public works department interacts with the city as a whole."
Now at the head of the department, Murphy said there are several big projects in the city's immediate and near futures. The expansion of the wastewater treatment facility is well underway, but Murphy said they are still hopeful to secure funding from the state to lessen the burden on local taxpayers. Street reconstruction projects are always important ticket items year after year, but the Main Street project that will include a phased reconstruction from Jaycee Park down to Oak Avenue will be one of the larger ones coming up in the coming years. Murphy said the city will also be working with Steele County on the new road to be developed at the East Side Corridor.