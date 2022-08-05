Peggy Larkin won't take on a new piece of art unless Jesus speaks to her. 

Peggy Larkin

Using unconventional tools such as dish brushes and plastic bags, Peggy Larkin adds dimension and life to the mural inside Community Pathways of Steele County. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Marcia Lou Marty Fetters

Fetters
Community Pathways mural

After a day of work, Peggy Larkin transforms a blank white wall into the beginning of a landscape to welcome guests to Community Pathways of Steele County. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Peggy Larkin

Though she had never met Marty Fetters, Peggy Larkin says she felt deeply connected to the late woman after spending the week painting her family farm. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Peggy Larkin

Peggy Larkin says she prays over every piece of art she does, and the prayer process is ongoing until the work is complete. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Peggy Larkin

Artist Peggy Larkin, of Waseca, has been commissioned to do private murals in homes for years, but took on a new challenge this week memorializing Marty Fetters in the Community Pathways of Steele County entrance. Larkin painted Fetters' family farm, which Fetters had used her proceeds of the sale from to help fund the Community Pathways expansion. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)

Reach Associate Editor Annie Harman at 507-444-2378 or follow her on Twitter @NewspaperAnnie. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments