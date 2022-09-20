For months, muralist Steve DeLaitsch has been working on the mural along the trail by The Blast in downtown Owatonna. It celebrates immigration, integration and inclusion in the city. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Former Owatonna Human Rights commissioner John Worden and Mayor Tom Kuntz cut the ribbon for the downtown mural during Monday's Welcoming Week ceremony. (Photo courtesy of the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism)
Jodie Smith, leaders for the Junior Girl Scouts Troop #4795, introduced the girls who helped paint the bookends of the OHRC mural. The girls received their bronze awards as they completed part of the mural during the ribbon cutting ceremony Monday. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Volunteers with the United Way of Steele County were giving out books and encouraging guests to sign up for the Dolly Parton Book Program which mails one free book a month to kids up to age five. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Owatonna is rich in history, specifically when it comes to who the people in the community are and where they came from. That is why the city is taking part in a national event that celebrates all those who comprise our friends and neighbors.
The Owatonna Human Rights Commission (OHRC) kicked off the inaugural Owatonna Welcoming Week by unveiling the mural along the walking trail near The Blast on Hoffman Drive NW and West of Rose Street, followed by a Welcome Walk down the trail for an vendor fair, showcasing several local businesses and nonprofit organizations.
Owatonna native and muralist Steve DeLaitsch said he was excited to bring something to his hometown that represented diversity. He was also equally impressed with the Junior Girl Scouts troop that wanted to get involved in the project as well.
"I wasn't sure how that was going to go at first, I thought 'oh boy we're gonna have some 10-year-olds working on a mural,'" joked DeLaitsch. "But these girls are talented artists, they're wonderful. They're creative and I was just stunned when I came down here and I had seen what they did. I'm really proud of the job they did."
The girls of Junior Girl Scouts Owatonna Troop #4795— Jaycie Smith, Addison Schuetz, Adelynn Miller, Shaela Karlen and Olivia Winke — earned their bronze awards as they completed the project and were awarded their badges at the ceremony.
Former OHRC member John Worden brought the idea to the group while he was still a member some years ago. The mural's intention has always been to commemorate the past, present and future of immigration to Owatonna.
"This mural is tribute to diversity in it's final design," Worden said.
He spoke of his life and his struggles with diversity, racism and inequity, saying he took his pain and had a dream to use those experiences as fuel to prevent a similar hurt in others.
"This mural is a tribute to diversity and the history of its creation," he said. "Years ago, the mural started out as a dream. The idea was a challenge and almost shot down, but in the end the success you see before you was because of the dedication, hard work and the efforts of the people around you."
Following the dedication and ribbon cutting, guests were invited to walk down the path along Walnut Ave where food trucks and several area businesses and nonprofit organizations had tables set up with goodies and information about their services.
