Owatonna is rich in history, specifically when it comes to who the people in the community are and where they came from. That is why the city is taking part in a national event that celebrates all those who comprise our friends and neighbors.

For months, muralist Steve DeLaitsch has been working on the mural along the trail by The Blast in downtown Owatonna. It celebrates immigration, integration and inclusion in the city. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Former Owatonna Human Rights commissioner John Worden and Mayor Tom Kuntz cut the ribbon for the downtown mural during Monday's Welcoming Week ceremony. (Photo courtesy of the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism)
Jodie Smith, leaders for the Junior Girl Scouts Troop #4795, introduced the girls who helped paint the bookends of the OHRC mural. The girls received their bronze awards as they completed part of the mural during the ribbon cutting ceremony Monday. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Volunteers with the United Way of Steele County were giving out books and encouraging guests to sign up for the Dolly Parton Book Program which mails one free book a month to kids up to age five. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
The Let's Smile Inc. smile fairies were handing out toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss and other goodies to guests during the Welcome Walk Monday. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

