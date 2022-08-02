Growing up in Owatonna, muralist Steve DeLaitsch said it was no secret the community was not very diverse.

Steve DeLaitsch

Muralist and Owatonna native Steve DeLaitsch paints one of the many faces incorporated into the mural near The Blast in downtown Owatonna. The mural is being spearheaded by the Owatonna Human Rights Commission to celebrate immigration and inclusion in the city. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
OHRC Mural

The mural along the walking trail off Hoffman Drive NW and West Rose Street features work by the Junior Girl Scouts Owatonna Troop #4795 and well-known muralist Steve DeLaitsch. The mural will have a public dedication on Sept. 19 for Welcome Week. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Steve DeLaitsch

Steve DeLaitsch works diligently on his portion of the downtown mural to celebrate immigration and diversity in Owatonna. The mural is expected to be completed by the end of the month, with a dedication held during Welcome Week on Sept. 19. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Junior Girl Scouts Owatonna Troop #4795

Junior Girl Scouts Owatonna Troop #4795, alongside their troop leader Jodie Smith, worked in June and July to complete the bookends of the downtown mural to celebrate diversity and inclusion in Owatonna. (Photo courtesy of Jodie Smith)
Junior Girl Scouts Owatonna Troop #4795

The Junior Girl Scouts Owatonna Troop #4795 — Jaycie Smith, Addison Schuetz, Adelynn Miller, Shaela Karlen and Olivia Winkel — were the first to roll up their sleeves in June, painting the bookends of the mural with colorful, geometric designs. (Photo courtesy of Jodie Smith)

Reach Associate Editor Annie Harman at 507-444-2378 or follow her on Twitter @NewspaperAnnie. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments