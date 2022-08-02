Growing up in Owatonna, muralist Steve DeLaitsch said it was no secret the community was not very diverse.
Regardless, DeLaitsch is currently spending as many nice days as he can this month to complete a mural that celebrates immigration, integration and inclusion in the city.
“This is just the evolution of humanity,” DeLaitsch said. “Back in the day, the only diversity we had were the migrant workers. But they stayed and assimilated and are now our neighbors and friends. That’s the reality of the world.”
DeLaitsch has painted several murals around town, including Princess Owatonna, alongside Owatonna Shoe, the murals in Pocket Park downtown, and the mural facing the river on Straight River Sports.
Nestled along the walking trail near The Blast on Hoffman Drive NW and West Rose Street, DeLaitsch said this new mural is about getting a “broad sweep of humanity” in one piece of art. The mural itself is a project through the Owatonna Human Rights Commission, something OHRC Chair Jim Gunderson said has been in the work for many years.
“The credit really goes to John Worden, a past [OHRC] member,” Gunderson said. “It was his idea to do a mural in that location, and he has worked on this for a long, long time.”
Welcome Week
Gunderson said, while the root of the mural’s intention is to commemorate past, present and future immigration into Owatonna, the project itself is being used to help kick off the city’s first time participating in Welcome Week. With a mural dedication planned for Sept. 19, Gunderson said the week will hopefully be the start of a new annual tradition for the community.
Welcome Week events will focus on bringing together immigrant and non-immigrant community members for fellowship and exchange. Events are being planned as part of Owatonna’s participation in the Rural Welcoming Initiative, sponsored by the national nonprofit Welcoming America.
Welcoming America will provide city staff and Human Rights commissioners with technical assistance, coaching and access to ongoing peer learning opportunities to increase capacity to create and implement more welcoming policies and practices. The city has also been granted membership in the Welcoming Network, which includes over 300 local government and nonprofit members.
“We want to have a Welcome Walk along the trail following the dedication, with different booths and people set up to commemorate immigrants, integration and inclusion,” Gunderson said. “We also hope to have food trucks available for people and are looking to schedule other events during the week by other organizations.”
Troop #4795
Part of what makes this new mural unique is the partnership OHRC and DeLaitsch made with a somewhat surprising group: the Junior Girl Scouts Owatonna Troop #4795. The girls — Jaycie Smith, Addison Schuetz, Adelynn Miller, Shaela Karlen and Olivia Winkel — were the first to roll up their sleeves in June, painting the bookends of the mural with colorful, geometric designs.
“I was a little hesitant at first, but I thought about it and had a real change of heart and figured, ‘Let’s collaborate,’” DeLaitsch said about combining efforts with the scouts to make one masterpiece. “We need our kids to get involved with their community, and sometimes kids are spoken of with such negativity, but I think our kids today are spectacular. They are engaged and aware and so, so talented.”
Gunderson echoed DeLaitsch remarks about the importance of getting the kids involved in the project, adding that, without the troop, the mural may have never gotten off the ground.
“The Girl Scouts coming into this and wanting to be a part of this is what really helped move it along,” he said. “They are a key part of this whole project.”