Though it's been known for a full two months, the ink has dried, the oath has been made, and Jeff Mundale is officially Owatonna's new chief of police.
During Tuesday's City Council meeting, Mundale was sworn in by Judge Joseph Bueltel in front of the council, city staff and a large presence from the Owatonna Police Department. After his wife, Amy, pinned his badge to his chest, an emotional Mundale thanked the community for the opportunity to serve them in the city's top law enforcement position.
"To my family — my wife has given me 27 years of support; I couldn't do it without her," Mundale said. "I do have to credit my mother-in-law Mary with finding me this job … Mary said, 'Jeff, Owatonna Police Department is hiring a police officer,' and she gave me a little clip out from the People's Press, and I said 'What the heck' and threw my name in the hat."
Mundale, who has been with OPD since June 1995, succeeded Chief Keith Hiller, who retired at the end of June after 12 years as Owatonna's chief and 35 years in law enforcement. Mundale was selected as the next chief in May, following a comprehensive selection process by the city to identify who would fill the role.
In a previous interview with the People's Press, Hiller confidently declared the city made the right choice in selecting Mundale, who Hiller himself had promoted to patrol captain within six months of taking on the leadership role.
“The selection of Jeff as the newest police chief makes me so proud and happy for the community,” Hiller said. “He is an authentic, genuine leader who inspires and motivates people. He is kind and approachable, and he has a strong commitment to community engagement.”
Quick to give credit where credit is due, Mundale directly thanked Hiller Tuesday night for the mentorship provided.
"He left me in a good spot — he developed great programs, hired great people, promoted great people, made good decisions and had a vision," Mundale said. "I credit a lot of my success right now to Chief Hiller."
Mundale previously served the OPD as a patrol commander, sergeant and patrol officer, completing the FBI National Academy leadership program in December. He also completed the following extensive training to prepare him for this opportunity to serve Owatonna:
• Supervision of Police Personnel at Northwestern University
• Death/Homicide Investigation
• FBI-LEEDA Leadership Institute
• FEMA Healthcare Leadership
• Leadership Owatonna
• Courageous Leaders
Mundale, who grew up in Chaska, earned his bachelor’s in Law Enforcement from Minnesota State University, Mankato and is currently enrolled in the master's program for Public Safety with the University of Virginia.
Throughout his time at OPD, Mundale has been a driving force for multiple department initiatives. One of the more notable projects Mundale helped spearhead was the implementation of body cameras in 2019. He has also been instrumental in developing and maintaining the chaplain program, expanding the Explorer program to help foster future recruitments of Owatonna-grown officers, the Citizen’s Police Academy, Night to Unite, emergency preparedness in the community and developing a supervisor professional development group.
Most importantly, Mundale said he is overwhelmed with the support of the community and is looking forward to serving Owatonna as chief of police for many years to come.