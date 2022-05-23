Less than four months after Owatonna Police Chief Keith Hiller announced he would be retiring this summer, his successor has been named.
Capt. Jeff Mundale, who has been with the Owatonna Police Department since June 1995, will officially step into the role July 1. The announcement was made by the city of Owatonna Monday.
“We are excited to see Jeff transition into this role as he continues advancing law enforcement and public safety services through partnerships, problem solving, teamwork and community engagement,” said City Administrator Kris Busse.
According to the press release, the city of Owatonna conducted a comprehensive selection process to identify who would fill the top law enforcement role in the city.
The selection process included two rounds of interviews in April, with panel members consisting of representatives of the City Council, city leadership, community leaders and a neighboring law enforcement department. A leadership and management assessment was conducted by a forensic and public safety firm specializing in psychological services for law enforcement, public safety and civilian agencies and individuals.
While rumors have been percolating around the community about Mundale taking the reign from Hiller, it was the positivity and enthusiasm that accompanied those conversations that Mundale says helped him decide to pursue the opportunity.
“Owatonna is my home — I have worked here 27 years and have come through the ranks, being involved in many different assignments within the department,” Mundale said. “Community support was one of the biggest factors in me really pursuing this; it is amazing to have the support of this community behind me.”
Mundale previous served the OPD as a patrol commander, sergeant and patrol officer, completing the FBI National Academy leadership program in December. He also completed the following extensive training to prepare him for this opportunity to serve Owatonna:
• Supervision of Police Personnel at Northwestern University
• Death/Homicide Investigation
• FBI-LEEDA Leadership Institute
• FEMA Healthcare Leadership
• Leadership Owatonna
• Courageous Leaders
Mundale, who grew up in Chaska, earned his Bachelor’s in Law Enforcement from Minnesota State University Mankato and is currently enrolled in the Masters program for Public Safety with the University of Virginia.
His training is not coincidence, as Hiller has always been invested in allowing his staff to grow and develop while working and serving in Owatonna.
“The selection of Jeff as the newest police chief makes me so proud and happy for the community,” Hiller said. “He is an authentic, genuine leader who inspires and motivates people. He is kind and approachable, and he has a strong commitment to community engagement.”
Throughout his time at OPD, 11 of which serving under Hiller as police chief, Mundale has helped be a driving force for multiple department initiatives. One of the more notable projects Mundale helped spearhead was the implementation of body cameras in 2019. He has also been instrumental in developing and maintaining the chaplain program, expanding the Explorer program to help foster future recruitments of Owatonna-grown officers, the Citizen’s Police Academy, Night to Unit, emergency preparedness in the community and developing a supervisor professional development group.
Moving into the new role, Mundale said he would like to focus on continuing to build relationships between the police department and the community, as well as strengthen police wellness.
“A part of that includes bringing back our bike patrol — it lends to both being visible in the community and runs some officer wellness opportunities,” Mundale said. “Of course our core goal of delivering professional police services will always be the top priority.”
Of course, Mundale gives credit to Hiller for the support he has received throughout the years, and for putting the OPD in a good, strong place.
“He has set up this department well for the future,” Mundale said, “I am very ready and prepared for this next step.”