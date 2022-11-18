The entrance to downtown Owatonna is about to get a serious facelift.

ASCEND

Locally-based Redline Development Group announced plans to develop the 300 block of Walnut Avenue along the riverfront, constructing a six story, multi-purpose complex. The project, named ASCEND, will include the relocation of Mineral Springs Brewery and the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. (Photo courtesy of Redline Development Group)


ASCEND

The ASCEND multi use complex will include 70 luxury apartment units, as well as 62 underground parking spots for the tenants. The building manager will be Diversified Property Management Services. (Photo courtesy of Redline Development Group)
Mineral Springs Brewery

Bill Cronin, co-owner of Mineral Springs Brewery, says the business quickly out grew their space at 111 N. Walnut Avenue after they opened three years ago. The new space on the main level of ASCEND will provide three times the amount of space, including both indoor and outdoor seating. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
New Chamber location

The Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism is to relocate to the corner of N. Oak Avenue and Main Street, where the American Family Insurance and eXp Realty offices are currently located. The Chamber is in the process of purchasing the building, while the two current businesses are relocated to the 300 block of N. Cedar Avenue. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Redevelopment of 300 block N Walnut

There are currently no buildings facing the riverfront on the 300 block of N. Walnut Avenue, the future site of the ASCEND multi use complex. The only building in the development area currently in use is the Wild About Hair studio. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)

