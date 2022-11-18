The entrance to downtown Owatonna is about to get a serious facelift.
Locally-based Redline Development Group announced Friday plans to completely develop the underutilized 300 block of Walnut Avenue along the riverfront into ASCEND — Owatonna’s first mixed used complex.
“This has involved a tremendous level of working together with the city, the Chamber and a lot of people from other organizations in the city,” said Scott Mohs, co-owner of Redline and owner of Mohs Contracting. “Everyone agrees this area needs to be updated and revitalized. With this project, we will be able to turn the riverfront into a vibrant and vital piece of Owatonna.”
ASCEND is estimated at $27 million and will be a 127,000-square-foot, six-story building that will include 70 luxury apartments on the upper levels and 20,000 square feet of flexible commercial space on the main floor. Included in the project, scheduled to begin next spring and be completed by fall 2024, will be the redevelopment of city streets.
Darrin Stadheim, of Stadheim Properties and co-owner of Redline, said the process of working with the various partners to make this project take off has been “nothing but positive.”
“Everyone who has been involved has been wanting to make this happen,” Stadheim said, adding how it has been powerful to move forward with such a project as the state of the national economy continues to teeter on a potential recession. “By launching this building in the spring, we are showing how strong Owatonna is and how sound our growth is. We are not going to participate in another recession — we are moving forward.”
Relocation of community staples
The project will notably include the relocation of Mineral Springs Brewery, currently located one block over on 111 N. Walnut Ave. MSB will be relocated into ASCEND’s first floor, tripling the space for the local brewery with both indoor and outdoor seating.
“We fairly quickly outgrew our space and a move was becoming more and more inevitable,” said Bill Cronin, co-owner of MSB. “This new building will include the residency access, downtown access — really all the criteria we sought in our first building, but now that we understand the market better we will have more space and ease for our events and private patio space.”
Cronin said, along with their limited indoor and outdoor seating, it has continued to be tricky to plan larger events in their confined space, specifically if they have to expand into the parking lot blocked off by two city streets.
“This is going to provide us much more flexibility,” Cronin said, adding that, by moving into a bigger space, the MSB crew will be able to simply expand on what they view as a winning model. “We are thrilled that the model we thought would work is working, and it just gives us further affirmation that we are an important part of this project concept.”
Cronin said MSB will continue to have the “best food trucks in a 60-mile radius,” and that he and the other owners are looking forward to seeing their business plan in action with a bigger space.
Another major relocation tied to the project is that of the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism; the Chamber’s current site, including the 1985 building, will be redeveloped as a facility for West Bank. The Chamber will move to the corner of Oak Avenue and Main Street, where American Family Insurance is currently housed along with eXp Realty, the former location of Lilly and Rose Boutique.
“Until recent discussions, moving has never really been on our radar, but after talking with Scott and Darrin about how big of a deal this project is overall, it really fits with the Chamber’s mission of the vitality of the community,” said Brad Meier, president of the Owatonna Chamber.
American Family Insurance and eXp Realty are already in the process of moving to the 300 block of N. Cedar Avenue.
Todd Trout, current chair of the Owatonna Chamber Board of Directors, said the Chamber worked diligently with the Ted Ringhofer family, who was instrumental in building the Chamber and its original vision to what it is today.
“The Chamber is about leading the way in the development of Owatonna,” Trout said. “Our board voted in favor unanimously on this.”
Speaking for West Bank, the primary financier, Market President Jason Eyberg said the bank was excited to “help spearhead the project,” as it will be a game changer for the community.
“In our four years of being in Owatonna, we’ve known we want to help develop the community,” Eyberg said. “This will further cement our commitment to the community, and we really appreciate the partnership and willingness from the Chamber, as well as the partnership with [Redline], the city, [MSB] and their teams.”
City impact
Owatonna Community Development Director Troy Klecker said these types of projects don’t happen without good partnership between many parties.
“This has been an idea for many years, with many obstacles that Scott and Darrin have had to take on one at a time,” Klecker said. “This is a larger redevelopment that will be very impactful to this area of downtown Owatonna.”
There are a number of buildings along the development area, but only one building — Wild About Hair — is actually being used. The former Centro Campesino building has been vacant for a number of years until the city recently purchased it, in hopes of the space being used for redevelopment in the future.
“This takes a block of buildings that are not being used and not facing the river and takes them down to put up a brand new, modern, forward facing look that will increase the visibility and really improve the look coming into downtown,” Meier said.
Purchase agreements for the buildings impacted by the project are currently being worked out by the necessary parties.
The project will also include the reconstruction of W. Vine Street and the almost complete removal of N. Walnut. Klecker said there is a possible option of renaming the remainder of Walnut “Ted G. Ringhofer Drive,” as that current road next to the chamber will also be removed.
“We really wanted to take the work done in the ‘80s by Ted Ringhofer and the vision of the Chamber forefathers and family into respect,” Trout said, adding the newly designed conference space at the new Chamber location will also be named the “Ted G Ringhofer Conference Center” with signs both in and outside the Chamber.
The reconstruction of Vine will also allow for a better, safe trail connection from along the riverfront to Cedar, as well as providing a safe, traffic-control pedestrian crossing and additional public parking.