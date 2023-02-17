There’s a certain sense of joy many feel when in the presence of horses. A local man took his passion for both horses and volunteerism and began taking his horses to visit residents at Benedictine Living Community during the time human visitors weren’t allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Benedictine Living Community Executive Director Lisa Kern presents Monte Mowry with two awards for being a dedicated volunteer. Several times a year, Mowry brings his horses by to visit with the seniors. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


Monte Mowry received the District F Volunteer Award from LeadingAge Minnesota and the Benedictine Horizon Volunteer award during a short ceremony at Benedictine in Owatonna Friday morning. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Horse visit

When seniors were in lockdown at the Benedictine Living Community in Owatonna during the COVID-19 pandemic, Monte Mowry came up with the idea to bring horses by to visit them. Since May 2020, he has brought his horses to visit more than a dozen times. (Photo courtesy of Monte Mowry)

