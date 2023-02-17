Benedictine Living Community Executive Director Lisa Kern presents Monte Mowry with two awards for being a dedicated volunteer. Several times a year, Mowry brings his horses by to visit with the seniors. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
There’s a certain sense of joy many feel when in the presence of horses. A local man took his passion for both horses and volunteerism and began taking his horses to visit residents at Benedictine Living Community during the time human visitors weren’t allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this month it was announced Monte Mowry would be receiving the District F Volunteer Award from LeadingAge Minnesota. He was also awarded by Benedictine with the Horizon Volunteer award.
Executive Director of Benedictine in Owatonna Lisa Kern said Mowry has been a dedicated volunteer for a few years and the amount of joy he brought to the residents during a time when smiles were scarce was a welcomed partnership.
“Even though the first few visits were done through a window, the residents were so happy and excited,” she said. “It brought back good memories for a lot of them when they were young and had horses. Just being able to interact and see animals around was great for everyone.”
Mowry and his wife have a hobby farm outside of Owatonna. In 2015, the couple developed Ride for the Brand, a program utilizing their horses to help people with special needs.
When the COVID-19 pandemic swept the nation, Mowry knew he could use his horses for another good cause. After speaking with Kern, they coordinated a day where he and some other volunteers would bring a couple of horses so the residents could see and visit when them through their windows.
“I think the first time we brought the horses was in May 2020,” Mowry said. “We’ve been back more than a dozen times since then, and we plan to make it at least a dozen more.”
In August 2022, a handful of residents had the opportunity to hop in the van and spend time with staff and family out a Mowry’s farm for a picnic.
“We had some people who brought out their collector cars and antique tractors,” Mowry said. “We also had the grill going for food and all the folks seemed to have a great time that day and we’d love to welcome them out again.”
Many of Mowry’s seven head of horses come from a local rescue. The horses are older and generally aren’t ridden or worked anymore, which is why he thinks they fit well with visiting seniors.
“They’re calm and quiet and I think they enjoy the visits just as much as these folks,” he said. “It makes me feel good too knowing I can make a difference and the horses definitely are part of the family.”
Tank, the 28-year-old quarter horse, is who Mowry considers the “patriarch of the program” and is a fan favorite. He recalled during one visit to the seniors over the summer when Evelyn Hammer pushed her way through some wheelchairs to have her turn spending time with Tank.
“She seemed to have such love for horses. I remember being shocked when I realized she was 102-years-old,” he laughed. “She’s one of my favorites to visit and every time we come by she’s ready to get out and pet the horses.”
Along with visiting seniors at Benedictine, Mowry also works with Americans with Disabilities, Young Life/ReaL Life, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota and other organizations for events. He is always looking for volunteers who love horses and helping people.