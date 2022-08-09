Filled with laughter and tears of joy, members of the Moonlighters Exchange Club of Owatonna finally broke ground on the new Veterans Memorial that has been in works for more than seven years. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Several of Owatonna's veterans stood and looked on as members of the Moonlighters Exchange Club of Owatonna broke ground near the History Center in celebration of the new memorial. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
With their golden shovels in hand, several members of the Moonlighters Exchange Club of Owatonna joyfully broke ground at the location of the new Veterans Memorial near the History Center. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
After years of setbacks, denials, redesigns, fundraising and patience, the Veterans Memorial dreamt up by the Moonlighters Exchange Club of Owatonna is nearing reality, as the group formally broke ground Tuesday morning.
Last year during a Veteran’s Day presentation at the Steele County History Center, members of the club updated the public on their plans to construct an official Owatonna Veterans Memorial on county property near the museum.
During the groundbreaking ceremony, an emotional Nicole Wacek, president of the Moonlighters Exchange Club, thanked the dozens of community members, business owners, and chamber ambassadors for being present for the long-awaited ceremony to get the memorial underway.
“We are moving full steam ahead,” she said. “Today we are here to signify the start of the Owatonna Veterans Memorial and to say thank you to everyone who has stuck with us through all of this.”
The Moonlighters have been working toward establishing this memorial for several years and are ecstatic to finally be moving forward. Mike Pierce said while the financial goal for completing the memorial of $300,000 has not yet been met, that is not stopping the project from moving forward.
“We have just over $100,000 raised so far,” Pierce said. “We have the stone and concrete ordered and are hoping all of that will be poured by the fall.”
Several of the veterans who were present echoed each other in saying “it’s about time” the project is finally underway.
“It’s long overdue and we’re excited,” said Jordon Vore, post commander for the VFW.
“There’s so many other towns we drive through that have beautiful memorials, and this will be a great addition to Owatonna,” said Legion Chaplain Gene Kispert. “The location is good because there’s plenty of traffic and lots of easy parking.”
Over the years, several locations and designs have been proposed, turned down and reimagined, according to Pierce. He said several locations have been looked at around town in West Hills, as well as a spot near the Steele County Courthouse. None of those panned out for various reasons. According to Pierce, they really liked the idea of the courthouse location, however, adding the memorial there would have meant the building’s position on the National Register of Historic Places would have been removed.
“It was frustrating for a while trying to figure out a place and finalize plans,” Pierce said. “But now things are moving forward, we’re breaking ground and it is really exciting.”
Pierce said veterans from all branches of service will be honored at the memorial and individualized bronze plates will be available for purchase to honor a family member. The Moonlighters Exchange Club will continue to raise funds for the memorial until the goal is reached. Community members can donate through their website, in person during a meeting or event, or by mail.
