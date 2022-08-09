After years of setbacks, denials, redesigns, fundraising and patience, the Veterans Memorial dreamt up by the Moonlighters Exchange Club of Owatonna is nearing reality, as the group formally broke ground Tuesday morning.

Ground Breaking

Filled with laughter and tears of joy, members of the Moonlighters Exchange Club of Owatonna finally broke ground on the new Veterans Memorial that has been in works for more than seven years. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Ground Breaking

With their golden shovels in hand, several members of the Moonlighters Exchange Club of Owatonna joyfully broke ground at the location of the new Veterans Memorial near the History Center. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Veterans Memorial

Several of Owatonna's veterans stood and looked on as members of the Moonlighters Exchange Club of Owatonna broke ground near the History Center in celebration of the new memorial. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

