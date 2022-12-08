More than a dozen Owatonna High School students have begun preparing for this year’s Mock Trial. For nearly four decades, the Minnesota State Bar Association in partnership with the Mock Trial Advisory Committee have been putting on the MSBA High School Mock Trial Program.
The students will take on the role of attorneys, witnesses, plaintiffs and defendants. Hundreds of pages of court documents, affidavits, evidence and rules are provided with the students, according to Laura Eplan, Mock Trial advisor and OHS social studies teacher.
“Every participating team spends weeks or months piecing together evidence in order to prove both sides of the case,” Epland said. “We have two Owatonna Mock Trial teams this year. Each team works the case from both sides.”
Lileigh Nguyen is one of three captains this year. She said she first became interested in Mock Trial when she was a freshman because she found the group unique and enjoyed the aspects of working together as a team with her fellow students to develop a strategy to “win” the case.
“There isn’t anything else like it,” she said. “I love how versatile the roles can be, and it is so much fun to test our arguments and lines of questions against teammates. The community we build as we work through the case is what I enjoy most.”
Captain Riddhi Bhakta aspires to go to law school and become a lawyer following graduation, which is one reason why Mock Trial was of particular interest.
“I love working with others on the tea. I love how we just get along and are able to ask each other questions all the time,” Bhakta said. “I have been on the team for two years now.”
Kinzie Carlson is also a captain this year. She said she has been interested in crime and law from a young age, and was excited to find her high school had a Mock Trial team.
“Turns out it is really fun. This is my fourth year on the team and second year as a captain,” Carlson said. “I love when everything fits together during our case prepwork. We spend hours as a team sorting through evidence, potential arguments and thematic potentials. When we finally see our case, it is really rewarding.”
This year's fictional case is a civil matter where Jamie Morton, a former college swimmer, is alleging his physician Dr. Ramidus is guilty of medical negligence or malpractice by not meeting the standard of care during an ACL surgery.
Morton alleges that Ramidus did not use the more effective kind of graft survey and also placed the graft in the wrong angle. Ramidus, however, defends the surgery, saying the standard of care was met and it was more likely that Morton is responsible for the second ACL tear that resulted in his loss of a swimming career and scholarship.
All mock trial teams from around the state will work with this case for the season.
Local attorney Joel Eaton has acted as the team's attorney advisor for going on seven years. He said he had judged several Mock Trial competitions before being asked to join as an advisor.
"They're tremendous kids," he said. "It's rewarding for me to participate because in my opinion they are good, thoughtful and intelligent kids. It's rewarding to see them grow and learn and for me it's great to be able to add to their high school experience with something unique."
The team’s first official scrimmage doesn’t take place until January, and the first real competition will occur at the Steele County Courthouse on Jan. 13. For the next several weeks, the team will be hard at work preparing and perfecting their presentation of the case.
“When the official rounds begin in January, schools from Minnesota face off against each other in a trial setting. One team is assigned to be the plaintiff/prosecution and the other is assigned to be the defense. With students acting as attorneys and witnesses, Mock Trial plays out like a real trial — with a judge and everything,” Epland said. “It is a very exciting activity that not only helps students learn about the legal system, but also helps students develop reading, writing, argumentation, collaboration, speech, and critical thinking skills.”
Epland and the teams are especially excited this season because they will finally be able to compete in-person. The past two seasons were conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lingering restrictions at courthouses.