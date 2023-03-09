More than a dozen Owatonna High School students have spent the last few months preparing for and competing in various Mock Trial competitions.
Last week, the team attended the state competition at the Warren E. Burger Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in St. Paul to show their skills and turn heads in the process, but were unable to secure a win and move on to nationals.
Nonetheless, the team is happy with the season, including a championship win for Region 4.
Throughout the season, students took on the roles of attorneys, witnesses, plaintiffs and defendants armed with hundreds of pages of court documents, affidavits, evidence and rules to perfect their presentation of the case.
Coach Laura Epland said the team has shown incredible dedication to learning the material and perfecting their roles in the case and on the team.
"They've practiced and rehearsed and they know what they're doing and they do it well," she said.
This year’s fictional case included a civil matter where Jamie Morton, a former college swimmer, is alleging his physician Dr. Ramidus is guilty of medical negligence or malpractice by not meeting the standard of care during an ACL surgery.
Morton alleges that Ramidus did not use the more effective kind of graft survey and also placed the graft in the wrong angle. Ramidus, however, defends the surgery, saying the standard of care was met and it was more likely that Morton is responsible for the second ACL tear that resulted in his loss of a swimming career and scholarship.
All mock trial teams from around the state worked with this case for the season.
Owatonna Captain Riddhi Bhakta aspires to go to law school and become a lawyer following graduation, which is one reason why Mock Trial was of particular interest.
"When I initially read the case I was really excited for it," Bhakta said. "I think throughout these competitions we've worked really well as a team and I'm really proud of how far we've come."
For the Owatonna team, they have been turning heads throughout the season earning four wins and one loss in the various competitions they've competed in. In February, they took home the championship trophy after the regional competition which qualified them for the state competition.
For several years Epland said the OHS team has made it to state and she was hopeful they'd go on to nationals this year, but the team didn't quite make the cut. They competed against 16 other teams.
"We have awesome, talented and dedicated students," she said. "You can really see what a passion they have for the team and they're always on it and ready to perform."