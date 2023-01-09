An Owatonna man who pleaded guilty to the March 2021 murder of another man outside a small Minneapolis mall has been denied a chance to have his case reviewed by the Minnesota Supreme Court.
Mubarak Osman Musse, 29, has been attempting to appeal his 22-year prison sentence for the second-degree murder conviction, claiming the judge in the case abused her discretion when she denied his motion for a downward departure from state sentencing guidelines.
The Minnesota Court of Appeals sided with the judge in October.
Criminal complaint
According to court records, Minneapolis police responded to a report of a shooting outside the Village Market on the afternoon of March 15, 2021, following a verbal argument and brief physical fight between two men.
When officers arrived at the scene, they located 26-year-old Hamze Billie Mohamed, of Minneapolis, lying on the ground unresponsive with a total of 15 9mm discharged cartridge casings near him. Emergency medical personnel determined he was deceased at the scene.
In surveillance footage obtained by officers from both inside and outside the building, the victim is scene arguing with the suspect — later identified as Musse — inside the building. Musse can be seen leaving the mall and then coming back inside where he appears to speak to the victim. The men are then shown going outside where a brief physical fight occurs before Musse produces a handgun and shoots the victim several times. Musse continues to shoot the victim while the victim is on the ground and as Musse is walking away, according to the report. At one point, the video shows Musse stopping, walking back to the victim and firing again.
It was later determined Mohamed had been shot approximately six times, resulting in his death, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
Musse turned himself in to Minneapolis police less than two hours after the shooting. Officers located a black Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun in Musse's vehicle.
Musse told officers in a Mirandized interview that he began arguing with Mohamed while waiting in line at a tea vendor inside the mall, identifying himself in a still photograph of the shooter taken from the surveillance footage. Musse said during the interview following his arrest that he shot Mohamed with the handgun police recovered from his vehicle.
A competency evaluation had been ordered for Musse, but Justice Carolina A. Lamas found him competent to continue with court proceedings in June 2021. Two months later, Musse pleaded guilty in Hennepin County District Court to the murder charge, and he was sentenced to 261 months in prison in November 2021.
Court of Appeals opinion
Last year, Musse challenged his sentencing with the Minnesota Court of Appeals, arguing the district court "abused its discretion by denying his motion for a downward durational departure."
The Court of Appeals sided with the judge on Oct. 17, 2022.
According to court records, the presumptive sentence for the offense was a prison term of 261 to 367 months. The presentence investigation report recommended a 306-month sentence (25 and a half years_, and the state requested the maximum presumptive sentence of 30 and a half years. Musse moved for a downward departure and requested prison sentence of only 86 months — or approximately seven years.
The district court denied Musse's request for a downward durational departure, noting his actions "went well beyond any self-defense that may have been originally authorized," particularly because Musse "went back to continue to shoot the victim." According to court documents, Musse waived any claim that his actions were justified by self-defense when he entered his guilty plea.
However, the district court did note that it was "extremely significant" that Musse turned himself in to law enforcement soon after the murder, which showed his respect for the law and remorse. For that reason, the district court sentenced Musse to a prison term at the low end of the guidelines range, resulting in the 22-year prison sentence.
In his appeal, Musse argues his crime was "significantly less serious than typical because the victim was the aggressor," and that his actions were consistent with a "heat-of-passion" killing. Musse also argued his mental health issues mitigated the severity of the offense. Though Musse had been found competent to proceed with court, a psychologist did diagnose Musse with "a major mental illness exhibited by anxiety and panic," according to court records.
The Court of Appeals addressed Musse's specific challenges, agreeing with the district court's statement that "even if the victim was the initial aggressor, that fact would not excuse the severity of Musse's response." In reference to claiming the murder was consistent with a "heat-of-passion" killing, the appellate court failed to see how Musse's acts of shooting the victim several times, walking away and then returning to execute the victim was reasonable and objectively provoked.
Ultimately the appellate court was satisfied that the district court did not engage in an impermissible "mechanical or callous" sentencing, and that the court considered the relevant circumstances that justified a sentence at the low-end of the presumptive range, but not a sentencing departure.
Musse filed a petition on Dec. 28, 2022, to have the appeal viewed by the Minnesota Supreme Court, but the petition was denied.
Musse is currently incarcerated at the state prison in Stillwater. His anticipated release date is March 2036.