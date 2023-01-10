Emergency dispatchers are accustomed to dealing with misdials and careless children dialing 911. But a new disruption is appearing across the country and in Rice County, too, that has the potential to waste time and resources for local emergency services.
“It varies between the new Apple Watches and the iPhones,” said Matt Collins, the on-shift supervisor for Rice and Steele 911 Center, which provides emergency dispatching for Rice and Steele counties.
Apple Watches are a popular accessory and tool commonly linked with personal phones. In September, a function was added to the watches that detects falls and/or crashes.
The phones and watches are equipped with an accelerometer, gyroscope, GPS and other instruments to detect changes in speed, acceleration and location. A microphone records sound following the possible fall or crash.
According to a Minnesota Public Radio News story, the safety feature alerts emergency services, providing coordinates to the device’s location and an automated voice alerting dispatchers that a fall/crash has occurred. A loud tone will come from the device to alert the device’s owner that emergency services is being contacted.
However, some people don’t hear the tone for any number of reasons. In one instance in Stearns County, the sound from the device was shrouded by the growling snowmobile engine its owner was driving.
Emergency responders in St. Louis and Cook counties have reported fielding similar calls, according to Minnesota Public Radio News. Snowmobiling, skiing and sometime other activities that can involve sudden stops, quick turns, jumps or traveling over rough terrain, can trick the phone or watch’s sensors. One watch even was activated by someone shoveling snow.
While this issue is specific to Apple Watches’ recent software update, this has been an issue for dispatchers for years in the wake of modern tech.
Some Minnesota dispatchers also have reported receiving false alarms from the “Life 360” app, a family tracking app that has fall detection.
Collins suggests it’s an error that can only be addressed with phone providers and individuals. However, from his personal experience, dispatch have been able to get in touch with the owner, either immediately or after calling back.
These errors join the ranks of children playing with a phone and accidentally calling 911, Collins said. Rarely are emergency services sent out. But to dispatchers, these errors can be a nuisance and a new variety of false alarms.
According to MPR, two Minnesota counties encouraged Apple Watch owners to disable this software setting on their devices whenever doing an activity that might trigger an unnecessary 911 call.
Dana Wahlberg, director of the emergency communication networks division of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, urges Apple Watch owners to be more aware of what their tech can do.
“This is a really good opportunity to provide education to people to help them understand that [they’ve] purchased a product that has a lot of technology available with it,” Wahlberg told MPR. “And with that comes a responsibility to really embrace that technology.”