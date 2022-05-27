A Minnesota artist with a passion for the environment has been exploring natural order of nature for her debut solo art exhibition “Children of Nature — Find Your Wonderland,” opening June 5 at the Owatonna Arts Center.
Kristin Maija Peterson was approached by Silvan Durben, creative director at the Arts Center, after he had seen her work in a Minneapolis exhibition.
“It was proposed that I participate in the healing arts program,” Peterson said, referencing an ongoing art display at the Owatonna Hospital. “I’ve done similar shows, but I wanted to connect with an audience on a different level, and I didn’t think my art is conducive to the healing arts program.”
She said much of her work is tied around an environmental message of climate change while also exploring the childlike wonder in nature many grow out of in adulthood.
“This exhibit asks the viewer to remember their inner 8-year-old self, when everything you saw outside at your feet was a discovery, everything miraculous,” Peterson said in her artist statement. “There were no judgements, just awe. A feeling of belonging and connection.”
Peterson described herself as a “nerd” about a lot of things. She said working on environmental projects and spending a lot of time researching can validate the message in her artwork. Along with her pieces in the exhibition, she has included short stories and poems.
“Not a lot of artists do that,” Durben said. “What I like about that is it’s giving the viewer insight into what she was thinking at the time she created the piece. It allows the viewer a more in-depth connection to the artist and the piece.”
Another unique aspect of Peterson’s exhibition is during the opening reception she will be raffling off a plant following the gallery talk and powerpoint presentation about her work.
“After hearing her talk and seeing her images, graciously giving away a plant is yet another way of engaging the audience and engaging with nature,” Durben said.
Peterson said as someone who has been working in the art world for a long time, she still feels she hasn’t reached her full potential.
“I’m always on the hunt for something that will take me to the next level,” Peterson said.
She recalled participating in “Mississippi River Stories,” a collection of visual art inspired by a story written about time spent on the river. In the story she was given, the student author spoke about how he would go to the river to get away from campus life and he would spend time in nature to slow down and relax.
“I followed his path on a beautiful fall day, and it felt like I went through a portal,” Peterson said. “The maples were on fire in terms of color and I took some photos, and there was this natural order in the way rocks, sticks and leaves had washed ashore and the patterns were interesting to me.”
She said she started thinking of divination and shamanism, where practitioners would cast down old bones and pebbles and read a message in the way they assembled themselves.
“I felt the river was trying to tell me something in these patterns,” Peterson said. “It inspires me how art and science are kindred spirits. The diversity in the small things in nature is utterly fascinating, and it is really incredible when you think about it.”
Peterson’s 24 works in the exhibition include large-scale drawings and watercolors, stories and quotes reflecting on these thoughts as it relates to ourselves, climate change, and our interconnected relationship to all living things. Each piece takes her upwards of 60 hours to complete.