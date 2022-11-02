The Mileage Club has been a staple at multiple Owatonna elementary schools for several years, aiming to educate kids, motivate them to be active and earn themselves some tokens along the way.

Mileage Club

Physical Education teacher Luke Holt high-fives kindergarten student Nora Ringhofer after running at least seven laps around the wooded area outside Lincoln Elementary. The activity was a part of the Owatonna Elementary Schools' Mileage Club. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


Mileage Club

Kindergarten students were tasked with running, walking or jogging at least seven laps outside to earn their tokens with Mileage Club. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Mileage Club

After running their laps, kindergarten students at Lincoln Elementary are able to pick out their toe tokens or temporary tattoo after receiving a Mileage Club certificate. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments