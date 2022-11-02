The Mileage Club has been a staple at multiple Owatonna elementary schools for several years, aiming to educate kids, motivate them to be active and earn themselves some tokens along the way.
Three years ago, they added a technology aspect with iPads and the EZScan app to alleviate some of the stress on the teachers, and make the activities more interactive and rewarding for the students.
Each Wednesday, students run or walk a course either outside the school or inside. Each lap is counted automatically with a wristband and QR code assigned to each student. After completing a lap, the student scans their code on the app and it is automatically counted, after completing so many laps and miles, students then are able to receive a Mileage Club certificate or token.
Lincoln Elementary Physical Education Teacher Sara Ihrke said it's a great program and the use of the app has helped them a lot, because previously they were using a pen and paper to mark laps and miles, which began to get time consuming.
"With the app it's much easier to keep track of everything and we're able to be more present with the kids as they're doing their laps, too," she said. "The kids love it and they get excited to scan their wristbands and the app gives them feedback as they go too."
PE Teacher and Cross Country Coach Luke Holt also combines the Mileage Club with the six kids fun runs each year. He said there are three runs in the fall and three in the spring, with the most recent being the "Pumpkin Run" this past Saturday, consisting of more than 200 students in Kindergarten through sixth grade.
"The kids did great and it's a good way to get kids, their parents and the whole family together," he said. "The kindergarten to second grade kids ran a half mile, and fourth through sixth grade ran one mile, which got added to their mileage."
Ihrke, Holt and PE Student Teacher Kayley Camerer all agree that when kids are able to have fun and be active during school, they take that home which often encourages their parents and older siblings to get active too.
"Some of the older kids get really competitive with the Mileage Club," Ihrke said. "And I know Luke gets excited when the kids discover they enjoy running and want to join cross country."
As students complete their laps and increase their miles, they're able to earn tokens. Ihrke said they get "Toe Tokens" which are little charms they can add to shoe laces, or make a bracelet or necklace out of. They also receive small temporary tattoos. At 10 miles, the prize is a slap bracelet and at 15 miles, students receive an extra day of PE class. Ihrke said that is a good incentive and a lot of the students strive to hit that one because they love the extra activity time.
From there, students are able to earn a pop-it keychain, Gatorade drink and more. Ihrke said the motivational tools help get the kids moving but the benefits extend beyond her class.
According to the Mileage Club website, there are studies that have shown that mileage club and being active can help kids be more focus in class and helps keep them focused in their other classes.