Pickleball is a sport that has been growing in popularity around the globe for the last several years. It is becoming increasingly popular in Owatonna, with the Owatonna Pickleball Association having nearly 200 members.
The pickleball courts at Morehouse Park were buzzing Thursday, with more than two dozen players from all over the Midwest and as far as Arizona. Betty Johnson and her husband, retirees from Owatonna who spend their winter months in Arizona, gathered some of their friends from the Sun Village Pickleball Club and decided to have a meet in their hometown along with the local club members.
“We’d been playing for years and found there’s so many clubs and courts in Arizona to play at,” Johnson said. “A lot of us live in the area, like up by the Twin Cities, and various states — Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and so forth — and we got to talking and a lot of people wanted to come and play, so here we are,”
Cid Rowekamp, a Michigan native, knew the Johnsons from playing with them on the Sun Village Pickleball Club out of Arizona. Preparing to return back to Arizona, Rowekamp said she couldn’t pass up the opportunity to gather with some familiar faces and play ball.
“It really is a fun sport,” Rowekamp said. “Lots of people think it’s just for us old people, but a lot of younger folks have been getting interested, and that’s really great to see.”
According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, Pickleball was named the fastest growing sport in the United States in 2021 and 2022. The sport is a combination of other racket sports similar to badminton, tennis and ping-pong. It was originally invented in 1965 as an easy to learn backyard game for kids in Washington state.
Karen Hedstrom, president of the Owatonna Pickleball Association, said it was great to have this event with two clubs to meet each other, play and enjoy some refreshments.
“We usually host a few tournaments a year; this year we’re having five,” Hedstrom said. “But today is all about just having fun, so there’s no competition.”
When the Owatonna group formed in 2014, a year after the courts were built at Morehouse Park, Hedstrom and Johnson said they had a hard time recruiting members, initially having around 25 who played regularly. Now, there are nearly 200 members of all ages who come to play from throughout southern Minnesota.
“We have free beginners classes and free clinics where people can come and learn to play and improve their skills,” Hedstrom said. “There’s no age limit, but we usually recommend people be 16 or older.”
The group hosts practices, classes and clinics at Morehouse Park during the summer months, and at the Christian Family Church near Cabela’s during the winter.
“We’d really encourage anyone who is interested to come join us to play and learn,” Hedstrom said. “The membership fee is cheap and so is the one-time player’s fee.”
Johnson said even at tournaments, the feel is more of a community gathering than a competition.
“Most of the time you’re playing against and with people you know, so it’s always fun,” she said. “We definitely hope to come back and gather together again next summer.”