The night was filled with intense matchups, bodies crashing into the canvas and even a steel cage.

Wrestler System gets body slammed by X during the winner-take-all tag team match. Hundreds gathered Tuesday evening to witness the Midwest All Star Wrestling debut at the Steele County Free Fair next to the Steele Saloon. (Preston Meier/southernminn.com)
The Human Highlight Reel Isaiah Mooore goes for the pin on JDX. JDX would come out on top with the support of the crowd. (Preston Meier/southernminn.com)
The hometown crowd cheers on Cody O’Neil during his return to the ring against Aaron Corbin. (Preston Meier/southernminn.com)
Cody O’Neil takes flight off of the top rope. This, along with other acrobatic moves, helped O’Neil defeat Aaron Corbin. (Preston Meier/southernminn.com)
Joey Avalon tries to escape the steel cage during the main event against Mitch Paradise. (Preston Meier/southernminn.com)

