The night was filled with intense matchups, bodies crashing into the canvas and even a steel cage.
With the Steele County Free Fair now in full swing, the highly anticipated Midwest All-Star Wrestling (MAW) show took the stage to cap off the first night of the fair. MAW presented the Steele County Showdown, which started at 7 p.m. and took place next to the Steele Saloon. The event was free of admission and was put on for all ages.
Owner of MAW David Amitrano was ecstatic to finally be able to perform at the Steele County Free Fair after years worth of delays.
“We were talking with the Steele County Free Fair before COVID hit because many people were asking when we would bring wrestling down there,” Amitrano said. “Then, of course, the pandemic hit so we weren’t able to go back and the stars didn’t align last year, but now we’re finally back.”
There was a star studded card full with some crazy matchups. The show was headlined by a double main event, which consisted of Owatonna’s own Cody O’Neil taking on Aaron Corbin in the first match, and a steel cage match between Mitch Paradise and Joey Avalon for the finale.
“We tried to give the crowd the best card we possibly could,” Amitrano said. “And they loved it from start to finish.”
With all the built up excitement, the Steele County crowd came out in full force. The MAW World Heavyweight Champion Paul Virk stated that the crowd was one of the best he has performed in front of.
“They gotta be up toward the top for the loudest crowds,” Virk said. “These guys were ready. They wanted to see some wrestling.”
Virk was able to retain his Heavyweight Championship in an unexpected winner-take-all tag team match. The team of Virk and System took down the Tag Team Champion Ying Moua and his partner X in a controversial ending.
The night, however, started off with a matchup between JDX and The Human Highlight Reel Isaiah Moore. It was a fast paced matchup filled with trash talk, but with the crowd’s help, JDX was able to claw his way to a victory.
“[The crowd] played a huge factor tonight,” JDX said. “They were egging me on from the jump and I needed them because Isaiah is a little bit quicker than me, so that was the edge I needed to overcome it.”
The matchups continued with Vert Vixon taking down Sierra, and Funnybone using acrobatic jumps to defeat Karam. Then, it all boiled down to the double main event. The hometown hero Cody O’Neil came out of a five year retirement from wrestling to take on Aaron Corbin at the Steele County Free Fair. The crowd was as loud as can be for this matchup, and it did not disappoint.
The match was highly competitive with both wrestlers going back and forth. In the end, O’Neil was able to secure the victory with a pin after pulling off countless special moves and wowing the crowd. This was a highlight of the night for many fans, especially for Brycin Kirsch from Albert Lea.
“I really liked when Cody was out there,” Kirsch said. “He was doing a bunch of flips and stuff like that, it was really cool to see.”
The Steele County Showdown finished in style with a steel cage match between Joey Avalon and Mitch Paradise. Special guest Chef Jeff from the Depot in Faribault accompanied Paradise on his way to the ring and provided a key distraction during the match. Paradise was able to capitalize off this distraction and pin Avalon for the win.
This matchup brought variation to the show and provided a different type of thrill. John Murphy from Maplewood enjoyed the increased level of intensity that the match displayed.
“My favorite match was the last one, the cage match,” Murphy said. “I liked watching Paradise because of his brutality.”
The long awaited arrival of the Midwest All-Star Wrestling group did not disappoint at the opening night of the fair. With all the buzz around it, many fair goers found their new favorite attraction, which will hopefully return for many years to come.