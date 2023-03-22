Last year at the Owatonna Middle School, students were encouraged to taper back on their cell phone usage, limiting to passing and lunch time and with “no tech Tuesdays.”

Away for the Day

This year, the Owatonna Middle School implemented a no cell phone rule. According to school staff and students, the rule has decreased bullying and improved relationships among the students and with their teachers. (File photo/southernminn.com)


Away for the Day

Four middle school students share their stories and experiences with the new cell phone policy. They agree the policy has been beneficial to decrease bullying and improve participation in class. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

