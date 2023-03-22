Last year at the Owatonna Middle School, students were encouraged to taper back on their cell phone usage, limiting to passing and lunch time and with “no tech Tuesdays.”
At the beginning of this year, the school embraced the “Away for the Day” policy where no cell phones were to be used by students throughout the school day. Many teachers were unsure how the students would respond, but now — more than six months into the school year — it’s been made clear in the eyes of both faculty and students that the policy has been just what the school needed.
OMS Principal Julie Sullivan told the Owatonna School Board on Monday that the overwhelming support of the teachers and staff was almost expected, but the way nearly all of the students at the middle school embraced and even celebrated the rule was more than they could have hoped for.
“Last year was tough,” Sullivan said. “It seemed like more and more students were addicted to their phones and struggling to put them away during class time, and it became a constant battle and distraction, so we knew we had to make a change.”
During one class period of 60 minutes, students were receiving hundreds of social media notifications from their friends in other classes and relationships were being strained between students and staff, so Sullivan, along with her staff, decided to implement the no-phone rule for this school year.
Students are to keep their phones in their lockers during school hours, and if they are caught having a phone in class they have to bring it to the office where only a parent is able to retrieve it after the school day ends. If a student receives three of these violations, they are to turn their phone into the office each morning and can then get it after school.
“We’re six months in, and out of all of the students, only five have to turn their phones in each day,” said Erin Halverson, OMS assistant principal. “Overall the kids have embraced it. The vast majority of our thousand-plus students have no violations at all.”
Four middle school students also appeared before the board to share their personal opinions and testimony in regards to the new policy.
“Last year was very rough and this year has been much easier for all of us,” seventh grad student Greta Veldman said. “I do think it’s prevented a lot of problems that have been going on. Last year there were TikTok challenges that kept students from being totally engaged in class, and this new rule has helped a ton.”
Veldman, along with her classmates Kadynn Stearns, Nethania Gonzalez and Delaney Gomez, all agreed the new policy has prevented bullying, helped students be more engaged in their academics and also improved relationships among themselves.
Gomez said she doesn’t participate in social media, but friends of hers did and they were often consumed by what was happening online and weren’t paying attention in class or learning the skills they needed in order to succeed.
“I really like the no-phone rule because we can learn more and pay attention without typing away, and you’re engaged more,” she said. “This year now that the phones are gone, my friend has been coming up to me and asking if she's doing something right.”
Stearns also doesn’t participate in any social media platforms, but just because she isn't on social media, that doesn’t mean she hasn’t been talked about online.
“I can say as an advocate for a lot of students that that is the case, even if they don’t have social media they’re talked about or brought down because of situations that happen in class or in school,” she said. “I can say that there's a lot less bullying because of the no-phone rule.”
Several teachers also provided their feedback on the introduction of the policy. All of them agree the policy has been a game changer in their classrooms and with their students.
“They are not attached to phones. They do not feel the need to have phones on them at all times,” one teacher said. “Students are more focused on their classmates and the lessons. They talk to each other more and they’re better able to just be kids and play and joke around. School feels like a safer place to develop their social and emotional skills without phones because the mistakes they make aren’t recorded in a text history or screenshot.”
One board member asked the girls if they thought implementing a similar policy at the high school would be beneficial. The four nodded in approval and explained that they’ve learned a lot about how addicting social media and dependance on phones can be, and they think that because all students are supplied with a laptop, phones in class aren’t necessary.
Kory Kath, principal of the Owatonna High School, said the current policy around cell phones are that they must be put away during class time and not to be seen by the teacher or the teacher will take the phone and return it at the end of the class period.
“As with most high schools, we do see cell phone use as a concern for some students, and our teachers would say that it is something that they address with students as a distraction from learning. We always look to strike a balance with students but our policy is clear that it should not be a distraction in the classroom,” Kath said. “As a staff, we discuss our policies each year and look at our needs as well as consistency in how we enforce the policy in classrooms by the teacher and in the office. We will focus on this as we look to the next school year and how we want to address phones and their use in classrooms.”