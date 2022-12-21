...ACCUMULATING SNOW THROUGH THIS EVENING FOLLOWED BY A GROUND
BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...
.Widespread snow today and will bring 5 to 9 inches of fluffy
accumulation through tonight north of a line from Madison to
Mankato to Eau Claire, with 3 to 5 inches to the south. Winds will
be relatively light through this evening. There should be a break
in severe winter conditions late tonight through early Thursday.
Then, strong northwest winds gusting as high as 50 mph and
dangerously cold air will surge in Thursday afternoon through
Friday night. Whiteout conditions are expected during that time
with travel becoming very difficult or impossible. This event
could be life-threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in
the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Travel plans for late this
week should be adjusted now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on
trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result
in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect area wide through this
evening. Then, a Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday
afternoon and evening in areas west of the Mississippi River, with
a Winter Storm Warning east of the river through Friday night.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM
CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO NOON CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Total snow
accumulations from 3 to 5 inches across southern Minnesota to 5
to 8 inches across central Minnesota. Winds gusting as high as
35 mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning,
dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST Thursday.
For the Blizzard Warning, from noon Thursday to 6 AM CST
Saturday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to
noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening situation
if you get stranded traveling late this week. Consider
adjusting any travel plans now.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Mike Meyer shows the 18 pans of ham cooked and ready to go for the annual Community Christmas Dinner this weekend. After Mike and Trudy Pierce stepped down as coordinators for the annual community dinners in 2018, Meyer took over. This year will be his last as coordinator as he announced he will be stepping down following Sunday's event. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Riding on the heels of a successful community Thanksgiving dinner, Mike Meyer and other Owatonna VFW volunteers have been hard at work in the kitchen again to prepare for the annual community Christmas dinner.
The event on Sunday will also serve as a farewell to Meyer as this will be his last as a coordinator.
"It was a tough decision, but felt necessary to me because it's become too much and I have a lot going on," Meyer said. "So far no one has stepped up to take it over and we would hate to see it go."
Meyer has been helping out with the community dinners for well over a decade, first under the leadership of Mike and Trudy Pierce, who stepped down in 2018 and then as a coordinator himself.
Because the holiday dinners are so beloved in the community, Meyer and longtime volunteer Terry Prokopec are remaining optimistic someone will step up to volunteer to keep the tradition alive and well at the VFW, much like Meyer did only a few years ago.
"The dinners aren't going anywhere," Prokopec said. "I think someone will take over and the tradition will continue, there's just a lot of work that goes into it that's hard for one guy to do all the time."
Having been a staple of the season since they were started roughly three decades ago by Virginia Stirens, Meyer said the main purpose of the community meals is to ensure that no one needs to spend the holidays alone and anyone is always welcome at the dinners.
"A lot of work goes into this every year," Prokepec said. "We got lots of turkeys and hams donated and anything that is left over will be served on New Year's."
Meyer, along with Prokepec and a slew of other volunteers, are prepared to take plenty of to-go orders this year. He said during the Thanksgiving meal, they served nearly 1,100 people with more than half of that being take out.
"We're preparing for 1,000 people," Meyer said. "Christmas usually has smaller attendance and with the weather, we think a lot of people will be calling in to have meals delivered."
Earlier this week, volunteers spent hours cooking and carving up dozens of turkeys and hams, leaving 13 pans of turkey and 18 pans of ham in the fridge ready for Sunday's meal, while more volunteers gathered at the VFW Thursday to begin prepping salads, sides and more.
To-go orders can be placed over the phone beginning at 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning and delivered by a host of dozens of volunteer drivers. In addition to bringing meals out to residents day-of, Meyer added that there are typically between 125 and 150 helpers who prepare the food, serve guests and more before, during and after the event.