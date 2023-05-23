Between the hot afternoon sun and the sea of cowboy hats in the audience, Sunday at the fairgrounds looked like a scene ripped from a western.

Bullpen crowd

On Sunday, crowds packed the Steele County Fairgrounds to enjoy the music and watch jaripeo, a form of bullfighting that originated in Mexico. (Josh LaFollette)


Jaripeo

In jaripeo, riders attempt to ride the bull into submission as it tries to buck them to the ground. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Mechanical bull

Multiple vendors at the fairgrounds gave kids and adults the chance to ride a mechanical bull. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Rider

A rider straps on his protective gear as he prepares to enter the bullpen. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Cowboy

A cowboy stops for lunch from one of the vendors, giving a child the opportunity to pet the horse’s mane. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Banda La Verdadera

Banda La Verdadera was one of five artists that performed at the concert on Sunday. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)

