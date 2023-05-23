Between the hot afternoon sun and the sea of cowboy hats in the audience, Sunday at the fairgrounds looked like a scene ripped from a western.
The Steele County Fairgrounds hosted a Mexican rodeo and concert on Sunday, organized by local restauranteur Jose Herrera of Plaza Morena.
Crowds packed the fairgrounds, enduring the scorching heat with cool fruit drinks and ever-present cans of Mexican beer. While some guests chose to relax in the shade of the grandstands, others crowded around the bullpen for a close-up view of the action.
The event featured jaripeo, a form of bull-riding that originated in Mexico. In jaripeo, riders pit their endurance against that of the bull as it tries to buck them to the ground. Faribault also hosts a jaripeo event regularly at the Rice County Fairgrounds, but Herrera believes the sport is popular enough to support multiple large events throughout Minnesota.
While jaripeo is best left to the professionals, guests who weren’t quite ready for the real thing could still test themselves on a mechanical bull. Herrera felt it was important to provide entertainment options for children in the crowd to draw in families.
Herrera said guests enjoyed the mechanical bull, but he decided not to risk it himself.
“I have vertigo, so I don’t want to do it,” said Herrera with a chuckle. “I would be dizzy all day.”
Instead, Herrera busied himself all day mingling with guests, checking in with security and working with a variety of vendors.
A line of food trucks and other vendors like Taqueria el Patron and La Michoacana wrapped around the fairgrounds, selling everything from tacos to ice cream. Cowboys wandered around on horseback throughout the day, chatting with guests and letting children pet their richly decorated horses.
Five artists provided music throughout the day, starting with Banda La Verdadera from Minneapolis. Headliner Luis Angel “El Flaco” from Mazatlan, Mexico arrived in a massive tour bus later in the day.
“I think it went really well,” Herrera said.
Organizers are still waiting for online ticket sales data to come in, but Herrera reports the crowd was large enough to justify similar events in the future. He plans to continue hosting the rodeo at the fairgrounds annually.
“I want to thank everyone for their great support,” said Herrera. “There were no complaints, so that was really nice.”