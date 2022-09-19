A Preston, Minnesota, man is facing criminal charges after police allegedly found a substantial amount of meth in his vehicle.
Lucas James Ernst, 34, was charged by summons Monday in Steele County District Court with first-degree drug possession, a felony. The charge stems from an incident that occurred in March 2021.
According to the criminal complaint, the South Central Drug Investigation Unit (SCDIU) was notified on March 10, 2021, by a confidential informant of a man and woman who were in possession “of a lot of dope,” referencing methamphetamine. The informant reportedly told the agent the man, identified as Ernst, was currently at Walmart.
The agent conducted surveillance on Ernst’s vehicle, allegedly seeing Ernst and a woman drive out of the Walmart parking lot and sitting in a gas station parking lot for approximately four minutes, without meeting anyone, and leaving again. The agent requested an Owatonna officer conduct a traffic stop on Interstate 35 near the Medford exit, and the vehicle was towed to the Law Enforcement Center to be searched, according to the report.
Court records show law enforcement found 61.6 grams of meth, 14 grams of marijuana and a digital scale inside a small door panel on the driver’s side of the rear compartment of the vehicle, where the spare tire or jack is typically located.
Ernst gave the SCDIU agent a statement inside the Steele County Detention Center, allegedly admitting to having “a couple of ounces” of “dope” in his car. Ernst reportedly said the drugs were his and he has sold ounces “here and there” but mostly “eight balls and whatever.” Ernst claimed to have received the meth the day prior, according to the report.
The female with Ernst reportedly told law enforcement she thought he got the meth in the Twin Cities, but she did not know he had that much at the time.
Ernst has a sordid criminal history, with felony convictions including drug possession, assault, robbery, theft and terroristic threats dating back to 2008 and across multiple counties.
Ernst’s first court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 3.
