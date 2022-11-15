It's American Education Week, and local teachers have been celebrating and continuing their education in a multitude of ways throughout the district.
A couple weeks ago, some elementary teachers participated in a professional development seminar while others are working on their masters degrees or STEM certifications. Equally as important, all 38 of the new hires at Owatonna Public Schools have been matched with mentors within the district as part of the mentorship program.
Mentorship Coordinator Jen Koziolek meets with all of the new hires at the beginning of the year. Depending on the amount of experience they are coming with, she is responsible for matching them with another teacher in the district to get them acclimated and answer any questions they may have.
"We have some teachers coming into the district who are fresh out of college and others that have taught in other districts for a few years," she said. "For all the new hires we have an induction week at the beginning of the school year where everyone is welcomed to the district and they're able to get acclimated to the staff in their buildings. We provide professional development to get their year off to a great start and going forward beyond that first induction in Owatonna."
There are three categories the teachers are placed in based on their years of experience. The first tier, or Year 1, is for new teachers who are fresh out of college or only have two to four years of experience in teaching. Those teachers remain with their mentor for two years, into Year 2. Year 3 is for those with four or more years of experience.
Each new teacher is paired with an established teacher in the district who has also gone through the mentorship training program. Koziolek said 11 teachers completed the training this year, making nearly 150 total mentor teachers in the district.
The Year 1 educators meet with their mentors monthly to to talk about the unique challenges of being a new teacher and work around any obstacles they may be facing in their classrooms. Year 3 teachers meet quarterly.
"I've been a teacher for 23 years and I think it's very important to have a mentor when you're first starting out to have someone to guide you through the tough times," Koziolek said. "They will have someone to learn on a guide them along in their journey of their first couple years in the district."
Kindergarten Teacher at Wilson Elementary Alyssa Nygren said being a Year 2 educator, she has been incredibly thankful that Owatonna offers a mentorship program.
"I really enjoyed my experience in the mentorship program," she said. "I feel like this is such a great way to connect and learn more about myself as an educator and what I can do to be better. I would have felt so lost if I didn't not have the support I have received from those around me and in the mentorship program."
Koziolek said for nearly every teacher in the district, professional development never stops regardless of how long someone has been teaching and she thinks that is part of the reason why so many teachers in the district opt to join the mentorship program.
"For me, I love the partnership and collaboration that goes into planning lessons and reflect on those that were taught and the growth that happens over the semester for students and teachers," she said. "We have so many teachers applying willing to be a mentor and that speaks to who we are as a community of learners. Our mentors really do embrace that role and they take part in professional development to be exactly what our new teachers need."
Nygren said she believes the program is important because it has the power to build up self confidence in a new teacher and offer support in a multitude of ways.
"The meetings we had were always a great way to connect with others who are new teachers and learn from those who may have experience in another district other than Owatonna," she said. "I feel so much more prepared and confident now that I am in Year 2 of teaching and I really owe it to the mentorship program for the guidance and the support."