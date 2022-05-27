Owatonna student Lileigh Nguyen presented her winning essay for the “Patriots Pen” contest about why she honors the American Flag during the Memorial Day program in 2019. She will be giving her winning “Voice of Democracy” speech at this years program. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Naturally, veterans led the charge during the 2018 Memorial Day parade. The beloved parade is finally returning this year, after three years off due to weather and the COVID-19 pandemic. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Members of the Owatonna Color Guard finished the traditional three rifle volleys on Memorial Day 2021 as a final salute to the Steele County veterans who have died since last Memorial Day. (File photo/southernminn.com)
After three years of cancellations due to spring thunderstorms and a global pandemic, many are anxiously awaiting the return of the annual Memorial Day parade.
Terry Wagner and others on the planning committee are thrilled that the parade and program will return this year, weather permitting. He said the parade will begin on Elm Street and School Street near the St. Joseph Church and head south to the Four Seasons Centre at the Steele County Fairgrounds.
The parade will start at 9:30 a.m. and the program is set to begin at 10:30 a.m., or shortly after the parade concludes.
“There is a possibility that we will have to cancel the parade if the weather is bad,” Wagner said. “The program at the Four Seasons is definitely happening this year.”
Wagner said he and the community have been looking forward to this for a long time, and he hopes the weather will permit the parade to continue as planned.
Each year, the national VFW gives away two scholarships. The first is an audio-essay with a predetermined theme centered around patriotism called the “Voice of Democracy.” The second is an essay contest for students in sixth through eighth grade called the “Patriot’s Pen.” The local chapter takes submissions from area students and chooses winners for the local chapters.
Lileigh Nguyen is set to return as one of two speakers. In 2019, she spoke as the winner of the “Patriots Pen” and shared her essay on why she honors the American flag. This year she returns to give her speech that was chosen as the winner of the “Voice of Democracy.” The theme for her speech is “America: Where do we go from here?”
“The main thing I focused on is, it’s hard to pinpoint an acute goal for America,” Nguyen said. “With how broad our country is and the expanse of culture, I think that America’s forward movement is explicitly about moving forward. So, instead of having a defined goal in mind, we should be progressing with everyone in mind.”
Nguyen said she has always had an interest in writing, and making submissions for the VFW competitions is important to her as her grandfather was a veteran. She also said exploring and researching the topics so broad is enough to inspire a lot of deep thought and contemplation.
Elijah Leon will be the second speaker giving his “Patriots Pen” essay on “My Pledge to Our Veterans.”
Unlike most years, Wagner said this year there will be no grand marshal, however the VFW president will be reading the names of the deceased veterans.