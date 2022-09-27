...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
A few hundred people piled into the Medford High School auditorium to watch the coronation of the 2022 Homecoming King and Queen. The ceremony included a Medford version of the game show Family Feud, where the king and queen candidates went head-to-head for bragging rights.
First up on stage, the junior presenters brought the king’s crown and the queen’s tiara. The audience awed at the four children, each around 7 years old.
Each of the kids answered questions about themselves, like which animal they’d choose to be. After the kids found their spots in the crowd, the fall sports captains came on stage to discuss the season so far.
Then, the junior attendants and the candidates for king and queen made their way down the aisles. Each coupling moved over to side tables for the entertainment.
Each candidate’s introduction included silly facts about themselves and what they plan to do after high school. For example, one of the queen candidate’s spirit animal was another one of the queen candidates.
After each pair had been introduced, a table was brought to the center of the stage, along with Ava Clark, filling in for Steve Harvey. After she read the rules, she was sure to sarcastically mention any team that yelled or made her cry would automatically lose.
The boys’ team lost the first round, after the girls had a successful steal by naming a famous Chris. While the girls held a substantial lead for most the game, it ended up coming down to one final round.
For all the marbles, the boys’ team had to guess the number-one answer for, “Name a member of the Avengers,” which was correctly guessed as Captain America. Once the boy’s took the Family Feud championship title, it was time to choose the king and queen.
The big reveal was done by holding balloons over the candidates’ heads. One of the five balloons contained colored confetti and would reveal the winners.
The 2022 Medford High School homecoming king and queen are Dylan Heiderscheidt and Jenesis Mcguire. The junior attendants placed the crown and tiara on the respective royalty’s heads.
As presenter Sadie Kern asked what the king’s first decree was going to be, Heiderscheidt responded.
“We’re gonna have to get the janitors in here to clean this up,” he said sternly. “Yep, that’s where we’re gonna start.”
Then, Mcguire gave her first decree as queen.
“I’m gonna give everyone cake at lunch,” she said with a chuckle, earning her another round of applause.
