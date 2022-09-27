funny answer.JPG

After being crowned as homecoming king, Dylan Heiderscheidt answered questions, which were asked by Sadie Kern. Many of his answers earned an eruption of laughter from the audience. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
squad.JPG

The candidates and presenters stand on stage together as their family and friends take pictures below them. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
junior presenters.JPG

Hank Strand and Hazel Hanson hold up the king’s crown, which they brought to the stage together. Strand wants to be an NFL player and Hanson wants to be a farmer. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

A few hundred people piled into the Medford High School auditorium to watch the coronation of the 2022 Homecoming King and Queen. The ceremony included a Medford version of the game show Family Feud, where the king and queen candidates went head-to-head for bragging rights.

family fued.JPG

Ava Clark successfully filled the shoes of Steve Harvey, as the host of Medford High Family Feud. Her facial expressions and snarky replies to each team was reminiscent of Harvey’s viral moments. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
buzzing in.JPG

Ava Clark reads out the question to each member of team one and two. Readied at the button are Dylan Heiderscheidt and Grace Keller. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
balloon pop.JPG

In order to reveal the king and queen, five balloons were held over the candidates heads and popped. Differently colored confetti filled the inside of whichever balloon was above the winner. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
cheering on the queen.JPG

As the group realized that Jenesis Mcguire was to be crowned as homecoming queen, they joined together in a round of applause for their classmate. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
king and queen.JPG

Dylan HeiderScheidt and Jenesis Mcguire stand side by side as the homecoming king and queen of Medford High. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments