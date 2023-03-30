For years, the future of Medford has been in question, as the small town's administration and elected officials have tried to tackle the issue of its long-neglected and antiquated wastewater treatment facility.
Mayor Danny Thomas says that unfortunately they currently feel stuck in limbo as they continue to idle and wait for much needed aid from the state.
"They're just bickering and playing games," Thomas said. "Until they make a decision, Medford is just stuck in a holding pattern."
While the majority party fights for its priorities, the minority party is attempting to slow down the momentum, and it's making for some contentious battles at the Minnesota Legislature.
Senate Republicans recently tried to utilize one of the few avenues of leverage they do have over the DFL majority by blocking the passage of a bonding bill. Under Minnesota’s Constitution, a bonding bill that includes borrowing must be approved with a three-fifths vote in both chambers.
Flush with about $12 billion in one-time surplus funds, the DFL has threatened to pass a cash-only bonding bill with a simple majority, excluding funding for projects championed by Republicans who opposed the bill.
That could be trouble for legislators like Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, who has backed $1.5 million for a water and sewer reconstruction project in Morristown, $4 million for a new water tower in Waseca, $22 million for the new Owatonna Wastewater Treatment Plant and, of course, $4.5 million to connect Medford to Owatonna’s facility.
In the House, about 20 Republicans voted for the bonding bill, allowing it to clear the three-fifths majority. Among them was Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, who said he did so, because, without state funding for the Owatonna Treatment Plant, city residents could be looking at an $11 million tax increase.
Because he voted for the bonding bill, Petersburg said he’s hopeful that DFL leaders will agree to include the Owatonna project in the cash only bonding bill. Yet, even with local projects included in the bill, Jasinski said that he and other Senate Republicans were unwilling to vote for a bonding bill until after a significant amount of the surplus has been returned in tax relief.
While Owatonna has been able to press forward with their wastewater expansion regardless of aid from the state, Thomas said Medford is just not in the same position to do so.
"If they ultimately decide they're not going to do anything to help us, then we will have to figure out the next steps on how to move forward," Thomas said. "But we can't decide to do anything big right now or even add to the plant. We have to get help from the government and need the state to step up."
The need for aid from a bonding bill is not unique to Medford alone.
“We know that there’s some bonding that’s needed; it’s not that, but we’ve heard from the majority of our constituents that they need tax relief,” said Sen. Rich Drahiem, R-Madison Lake. “Our top priority is trying to figure out a way to get that done.”
Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, said that, by blocking the bonding bill, Senate Republicans chose partisan gamesmanship over representing their constituents' needs, in a manner reminiscent of the partisan disagreements that led last year’s budget agreements to fall apart entirely.
“They played politics in the Republican Senate, and unfortunately that means there are a lot of good projects that they were carrying that are at risk,” he said. “That truly did backfire, and so a cash bill might be all Democrat projects.”
In their budget framework, DFLers committed to about $3 billion in tax cuts. That figure is far less than the $8 billion in tax cuts initially proposed by Gov. Tim Walz, and DFLers are looking to increase taxes in other areas, most notably to fund their Paid Family Leave program.
Though numerous key DFL legislators promised to utilize part of the surplus for tax cuts, Jasinski said that the budget targets show they’ve gone back on their word and are now set to increase government spending by close to 40%.
Once that additional spending is in place, Jasinski said it will be extremely difficult for the state to cut back. As a commercial real estate broker, he expressed concerns that rising taxes and business expenses could drive companies out of the state.
“I deal with it day in and day out,” Jasinski said. “People are talking about leaving — they’re frustrated with the increased spending.”
Despite voting against the bonding bill that could have helped Medford and the other towns in Jasinski's district, something he and other members of the GOP stated they did to try again to advance tax cuts, Thomas said he not only understands, but has more respect for the senator.
"John has been straight forward, very honest and very helpful," Thomas said. "We called and asked why he voted no, and her explained very clearly what is going on and the situation that he is in, but that he has to keep looking at the big picture. He has promised that we're going to keep moving forward with this."
On the other side of the aisle, Thomas sad he's been frustrated with the lack of communication he is receiving from the democratic governor and federal senators, none of which have returned his multiple phone calls.
"I feel I have reached out in every direction possible, and it's really kind of sad that I don't get any type of reply — that is what is most frustrating for me," Thomas said. "It is crucial for the city of Medford going forward that we get some help, so to keep us in this holding pattern and not get a response … Yeah, that's frustrating."