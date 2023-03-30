For years, the future of Medford has been in question, as the small town's administration and elected officials have tried to tackle the issue of its long-neglected and antiquated wastewater treatment facility.

Medford WWTP

While patches have been made over the past couple years to keep Medford's wastewater treatment plant going, the reality is a big change needs to happen to ensure the crucial infrastructure is in place. Unfortunately, Mayor Danny Thomas said that can't happen at this time without financial aid from the state government, leaving the small town in a "holding pattern" as state legislators continue to bicker over the bonding bill. (File photo/southernminn.com)


Brandon Theobald, Sen. Jasinski

Consulting Medford City Engineer Brandon Theobald, with WHKS, explains the need for bonding dollars to demolish the current, outdated Medford wastewater treatment plant and build a connection to Owatonna. (Photo courtesy of Senate Republicans)

