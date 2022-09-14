It wasn't until 2017 that the Medford Tigers decided it was time to start a Hall of Fame, recognizing all those involved in making the Medford High School athletic community one any town would be proud of.
If one were to ask former athletic director Kevin Werk, who still teaches, coaches and is heavily involved in the Hall of Fame committee, the program could have been started long before that.
"We probably should have started it a long, long time ago," Werk said. "When we finally created the idea, we know we didn't want it to be 'just' an athletic hall of fame, but something for the entire school and community."
"It's not just the sports kids," he continued. "It's the supported and the fans and the parents, the ones who have always been there and who started the booster clubs and were important to the Medford athletics, even if they never step foot on a field."
Having already inducted two classes, the first in 2017 and the second in 2019, the Tigers are finally ready to induct the third class. Because they agreed to induct a new set of five individuals or teams every other year, the third class was originally scheduled to be inducted last October. Due to the remaining difficulties and obstacles with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hall of Fame Committee agreed to postpone it for a year.
Now, Werk said, the time has come.
On Saturday, Oct. 8, four prominent names and one legendary team will be added to the Medford High School Hall of Fame during a special ceremony at the Owatonna VFW.
Those being added to the ranks are Pat Heger, Zach Keller, Becky Noble, Jan Svenby and the 1981 football team.
Heger is a retired teacher who first came to the Medford schools in 1969. According to Werk, she is responsible for starting most all of the female athletic programs in the district. She is currently the junior varsity coach for girls basketball.
Though technically the Hall of Fame bylaws states a coach has to be retired in order to be inducted, Werk said the committee agreed to make a special exception for Heger.
"She should have been in our first class, but she's still coaching," Werk laughed. "We have gotten so much grief the last two times, because we didn't have her in, so we changed the rules just for her."
Heger, eternally humble, couldn't take the credit for herself.
"Nobody gets into the Hall of Fame alone," she said. "I have been so fortunate to be a team member of an all-star Medford teaching, coaching and school community. Everybody is a part of the Hall of Fame."
Werk said it will be extra special to have Heger inducted alongside the 1981 football team, which was the first Tiger team to when a state championship. The team, which was also undefeated, was coached by Heger's late husband, beloved coach and teacher, and fellow Hall of Famer John Gross. Gross died in 2019.
"That's pretty neat they will be inducted at the same time," Werk said. "There is a good connection to that."
Keller will be the youngest member of the Hall of Fame, said Werk. Keller graduated from Medford High School in 2010 as an all-state wrestler and Triple A Award recipient. He went on to Drake University on an academic scholarship. According to the Hall of Fame bylaws, a former Tiger athlete has to have graduated a minimum of 10 years prior to being inducted.
Noble graduated from Medford in 1997 and has gone on to become a world champion in para trap shooting. Though Noble lettered in volleyball and basketball, a car crash the spring before her senior year left Noble a T21-L1 paraplegic, never to regain use of her legs and committing her to life in a wheelchair.
“I knew at that time my life wasn’t over,” Noble told the People's Press nearly 20 years after the crash. “I just felt there was a change, a big change that I was going to have to endure.”
After leaning further into her love to hunt and trap shoot, Noble traveled to Italy in 2018 to take place in the first Para Trap World Championship. She was named the 2019 National Para Trap Bronze Medalist, the 2020-2021 All-American Chair Shooter and again competed in the World Championships in 2021.
Svenby was someone Werk said was a “super fan” of all things Medford sports who would show up at every game and cheer on both the athletes and coaching staff. Having died in 2018, Svenby will be inducted posthumously.
The 2021 Hall of Fame class will be joining the ranks of Bruce Davis, Ron and Pam Elzen, Judy Slarks, Chuck Wobbrock, and the 1962 boys basketball team from the 2019 class as well as Carmen (Kuntz) Bonde, John Gross, Leah (Steinbauer) Kaplan, Terry Keller, Mitch Kuhlman, Carrie (Redman) Robb, Jerry Roberts, Jim Slifka, Kevin Steinbauer, and Orville Young of the inaugural 2017 class.