Medford is again asking both Faribault and Owatonna if they’ll provide wastewater treatment. This time, neither of the larger, growing cities are interested in allowing their smaller neighbor to connect to their treatment plants.
On and off for the last several years, Medford has been looking at alternatives for updating or replacing its aging sewage treatment plant.
A few years ago, Faribault City Council members endorsed the idea of allowing Medford to connect to Faribault’s plant. But the proposal fell to the back burner during the pandemic and leadership turnover in Medford.
Medford’s new leaders have asked Faribault again, as well as Owatonna. But both cities are now saying "No."
At a workshop meeting this week, the majority of Faribault councilors decided to preserve their plant’s unused capacity for prospective development.
Owatonna’s public works director told Medford the city is beginning long-planned work on its own treatment plant, and it's too late to accommodate Medford.
Medford Councilor Chad Langeslag, who serves as the wastewater commissioner, said the rejections are disappointing but not devastating for his town of about 1,300 residents.
“We’re just trying to think ahead,” Langeslag said. “We’ll have to sit down and re-evaluate.”
Last year, Medford was fined by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency following two sewage spills at its treatment plant. Langeslag said needed new equipment has since been installed, and the plant can adequately serve Medford for several years to come.
Longer term, the city will need to replace or update and expand its aging facility. Maintaining qualified staff to operate the plant also can be a struggle for small towns. So Medford began looking at consolidating with either Owatonna or Faribault.
Even though Owatonna is closer, a study conducted a few years ago found connecting to Faribault’s plant would be the least expensive option for Medford. Faribault officials were on board, because it had the capacity to add Medford to its system, and fees paid by Medford residents could help fund plant operations.
But Faribault leaders’ willingness has shifted as their city continues to grow.
“It would be in the best interest of the city to reserve available capacity for future development within the city limits,” Faribault Public Works Director Travis Block wrote in a recent memo to the council.
The majority of council members agreed during a Tuesday discussion.
“I just think it would be a little risky for us,” Councilor Jonathan Wood said.
“I’d like to keep our reserves for our growth, whether it's apartments or it’s industries,” Councilor Peter van Sluis said.
Some council members were still interested in extending a helping hand to their smaller neighbor.
“I don’t want to leave them in a position that it’s going to be detrimental to their community if we can help them,” Councilor Janna Viscomi said.
Councilor Royal Ross noted Medford would bring more revenue to Faribault. And he argued regionalizing public facilities is in favor at the state Capitol. When Faribault’s plant someday needs to be expanded or updated, he conjectured that also servicing Medford might help Faribault gain state funding.
But the council majority and top city staff felt those factors weren’t enough to risk not being able to meet the wastewater treatment needs of future development.
“I’m all about figuring out how we can work together with our communities," Mayor Kevin Voracek said. “But I also know how many people are knocking on our doors every day looking to develop in Faribault.”
Medford also reached out to Owatonna to gauge its interest in partnering now. But Owatonna Engineer and Public Works Director Kyle Skov responded in an email that his city previously offered to include Medford in its treatment facility expansion, and Medford declined. The expansion was thus designed only to meet Owatonna’s needs, and construction is now getting started.
“The development of the project has been five years in the making, and we don’t have the ability to increase the design capacity at this time,” Skov wrote. “We do not have additional capacity to serve Medford without impacting our future growth potential.”