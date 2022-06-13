A Medford man who had been accused of sexually assaulting multiple women in three different counties will see no time in prison, despite being convicted of two felonies.
Devon Taylor Sather, 21, had most all charges against him dismissed earlier this year in six cases spanning Steele, Waseca and Blue Earth counties relating to criminal sexual conduct.
Sather was, however, found guilty of two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim between the ages of 13 and 15 in two separate Blue Earth County cases. While he was convicted last fall, his sentencing finally took place in April.
Sather was ultimately sentenced April 5 to 10 years probation in both cases under a stay of imposition, with Judge Kurt D. Johnson presiding. A stay of imposition occurs when a court accepts a plea of guilty, but does not impose a prison sentence. If Sather successfully completes the stay, the case will be discharged.
On April 28, Sather’s case in Waseca County was dismissed. In that case, Sather was charged with felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a July 2020 incident, where an adult female victim accused Sather of sexually assaulting her at her residence.
On Oct. 20, Sather was convicted of felony fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct of a victim who was mentally impaired or helpless after he sexually assaulted a minor in 2020 while she was sleeping at a friend’s home in Mankato. Sather originally denied the charges, but pleaded guilty on Oct. 20. Per the plea agreement, two additional criminal sexual conduct charges were dismissed.
Also on Oct. 20, Sather again pleaded guilty to felony fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct of a victim who was mentally impaired or helpless. In that case, Sather repeatedly sexually assaulted a minor at a home in Mankato in June 2020 while the victim was asleep. Per the plea agreement, three additional felony criminal sexual conduct charges were dismissed.
In September, a jury found Sather not guilty of second-degree criminal sexual conduct by force or coercion. In that case, the victim accused Sather of sexually assaulting her and biting her while at a home in Mankato, according to court documents.
A fourth case against Sather in Blue Earth County was dismissed on Oct. 20. It included charges of felony stalking, false imprisonment and disorderly conduct.
In May 2021, a case against Sather in Steele County District Court was dismissed. Sather was charged with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct by force or coercion for an incident the victim said happened in late 2019. According to the Steele County Attorney’s Office, the state moved to dismiss the charge after a witness was no longer willing to cooperate.
In 2019, Sather was found guilty of third-degree criminal sexual conduct for a case that began in Blue Earth County in 2018, but was moved to Steele County. In that case, Sather had sexual contact with a girl who was under 16, according to court records.