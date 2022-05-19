Medford man dies in Highway 60 crash Kristine Goodrich Kristine Goodrich Author email May 19, 2022 May 19, 2022 Updated 29 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Medford man was killed in a crash on Highway 60 near Elysian Wednesday morning. Two others were injured.An eastbound car and a westbound SUV collided around 7:20 a.m. on the two-lane highway west of Elysian, according to the State Patrol.Jared Joseph Jones, 49, of Medford, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.David Lee St. Martin, 24, of Faribault, was a passenger in Jones’ car. He was taken to the hospital in Mankato with non-life-threatening injuries.Kelsie Erlene Quale, 26, of Waterville, was driving the SUV. She was airlifted to the Mayo Clinic Health System in Rochester with non-life-threatening injuries. An infant in the SUV was not injured.Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the State Patrol report. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Suv Transports Highway Seat Belt Crash Medford Kelsie Erlene Quale Jared Joseph Jones Car Kristine Goodrich Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now 3rd-grade student hit by bus Thursday morning OMS teacher and Owatonna native Malo named 2022 Teacher of the Year Complaint: Man is stabbed by son in defense of mother, charged for assault Unique business joins Owatonna Chamber of Commerce I can’t deal with cards even with an automatic shuffler Upcoming Events May 20 Steele County Master Gardener plant sale Fri, May 20, 2022 May 21 Owatonna Farmers Market Sat, May 21, 2022 May 21 Trinity Garage Sale Sat, May 21, 2022 May 21 Steele County Master Gardener plant sale Sat, May 21, 2022 May 21 2022 Rachel's Ride Sat, May 21, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web Pamela Anderson ‘moonlighting as dog walker’ Emmy Rossum Weighs In on the Mystery of L.A. Icon ‘Angelyne’ (VIDEO) Reynolds campaign collects an additional $1.2 million in contributions ‘Twisted Metal’: Thomas Haden Church to Star in Peacock Video Game Adaptation