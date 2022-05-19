A Medford man was killed in a crash on Highway 60 near Elysian Wednesday morning. Two others were injured.

An eastbound car and a westbound SUV collided around 7:20 a.m. on the two-lane highway west of Elysian, according to the State Patrol.

Jared Joseph Jones, 49, of Medford, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

David Lee St. Martin, 24, of Faribault, was a passenger in Jones’ car. He was taken to the hospital in Mankato with non-life-threatening injuries.

Kelsie Erlene Quale, 26, of Waterville, was driving the SUV. She was airlifted to the Mayo Clinic Health System in Rochester with non-life-threatening injuries. An infant in the SUV was not injured.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the State Patrol report.

