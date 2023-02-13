A Medford man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly led law enforcement on a 15-mile police chase in Waseca County.
Medford man charged after alleged Waseca County police chase
- Annie Harman
Justin Lee Johnson, 33, was charged last month in Waseca County District Court with fleeing a peace office in a motor vehicle, a felony. He is also facing charges for felony drug possession, gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation and petter misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges stem from an incident that took place just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 15.
According to the criminal complaint, a deputy with the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office was on patrol near University Avenue and Fourth Street when he observed a vehicle heading south on Fourth without its headlight on. The deputy activated his emergency lights, but the vehicle reportedly did not stop, crossing the center line and reaching speeds up to 95 mph. The driver, later identified as Johnson, was allegedly “using the entire roadway” and eventually came to a stop after driving over stop sticks at County Road 4 and 70th Street, stopping in the middle of the road.
Court documents state the pursuit covered 15 miles and took approximately 12 minutes.
Johnson reportedly put his arms out of the window and exited as requested, handcuffed, searched and taken into custody. According to court records, Johnson said he fled because he had warrants and did not want to go to jail. He allegedly told law enforcement there was a syringe near the driver’s door and methamphetamine in the center console.
Items found included 0.5 grams of meth and various drug paraphernalia, according to the report. Court records show Johnson’s driver’s license is canceled-inimical to public safety.
Johnson has a sordid criminal history, including felony convictions for mail theft, theft of a motor vehicle, drug possession and drug manufacturing in various counties dating back to 2012.
His next court appearance was scheduled for Tuesday.
