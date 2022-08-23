medford council.JPG

The Medford City Council met on Monday evening to discuss a variety of topics, including a tax levy increase, an LED sign and amending the city code. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Medford's tax levy will increase by 6% in 2023, according to City Clerk, Administrator and Treasurer Elizabeth Jackson. The city council's unanimous approval sets the most that the City of Medford can increase the levy for 2023.

